Genich named the version of the composition of the Russian national team for the match with Slovakia

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich speculated about the possible composition of the Russian national team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup with Slovakia.

Composition according to Konstantin Genich: Marinato Guilherme – Alexey Sutormin, Igor Diveev, Georgy Dzhikia, Fedor Kudryashov – Daler Kuzyaev, Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov – Zelimkhan Bakaev, Fedor Smolov, Arsen Zakharyan.

– Guilherme will be at the start, despite Safonov’s uniform. He did not concede in the first matches, plus experience speaks for him. In the center of defense – also without question, even despite the form of Chistyakov. Jikia also lost weight, according to the coach, got in shape, which pleases. On the right, there is practically no alternative to Sutormin. Kuzyaev could have played here, but Sutormin is in good shape and keeps the level as a right-back in Zenit, and Kuzyaev is very much needed in the middle of the field, especially after the loss of Golovin.

Left – Kudryashov or Terekhov. Kudryashov plays little in Turkey, just starting to get practice, while Terekhov played strongly in the last round against Zenit. This is actually a tough choice, but Terekhov has no international caps, so I assume that Karpin will rely on Kudryashov’s experience. Including because Terekhov is more accustomed to playing lateral with 3 central defenders, while the national team acts at 2. In addition, it is necessary to balance the more attacking right flank, where Sutormin will play. Kudryashov is suitable for this role.

Support zone – Barinov, without options, there are simply no other candidates left. There are Glebov and Akhmetov, but this is in case of force majeure, they were not on the original list. Kuzyaev will be paired with Barinov, he is in good shape. Who’s third in the center is an intrigue: I’m a little lost. Three options: Erokhin, Zhemaletdinov, Fomin. I suppose that Karpin will stage Zhemaletdinov after all. Remembering his goal in Cyprus and interaction with Smolov. Fedya will be assisted in the attack by Zakharyan and Bakaev, – said Genich.

