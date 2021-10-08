George Soros Foundation invested in Bitcoin / News / Finance.ua

The company of well-known investor George Soros has confirmed that Soros Fund Management actually owns and trades Bitcoin.

Writes about this investing.com.

The information was confirmed by a representative of the Soros family foundation. It is known that Soros Fund Management has been planning to invest in cryptocurrency since 2018, and only in July of this year there were reports that the family office of the billionaire investor began trading Bitcoin. In addition to Bitcoin, the Soros Foundation also invests in cryptocurrency companies such as NYDIG and Lukka.

According to the founder of the fund, Bitcoin has now become part of the mainstream, and, being the world’s largest digital asset in terms of its market capitalization (more than $ 2,000 billion), it has become something more than protection against inflation.

The fact that Soros is right, and indeed Bitcoin has entered a wide range of users, is evidenced by the facts: Bank of America analysts launched a coverage of digital assets, saying that this industry is simply “too important to ignore.”

US Bancorp has announced the provision of custody services for cryptocurrency. JPMorgan Chase & Co gave all of its asset management clients access to cryptocurrency funds back in July, and a month later Citigroup announced that it was considering trading Bitcoin futures, following Goldman Sachs.

The Soros Foundation also shared its views on the rapid development of national digital currencies, or digital currencies of central banks (CBDC), stating that CBDC “Get on the market faster than people think.”

As an example, the fund cited testing of the digital yuan in China and stated that this would be “a potential threat to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but it will be difficult for him to destabilize Bitcoin forever.”