Globetrotting Binance Seeks Ireland’s ‘Centralized’ Headquarters

Under pressure from regulators from around the world, the major exchange Binance plans to open its headquarters in Ireland. Until now, it has worked globally for many years in what its CEO Changpeng Zhao (Czech Republic) has called a “decentralized” structure.

On October 6, Irish media outlet Independant noted that Binance established three subsidiaries in the country on September 27 – Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings, and Binance Technologies – with CZ as their director.

In an interview with Reuters published the next day, CZ stated that Binance is currently “in the process of establishing multiple headquarters in different parts of the world.” When asked if Ireland was part of Binance’s plans for an official headquarters, CZ replied, “Yes, it is.”

“Historically, we have argued that we have no headquarters,” said CZ, adding:

“When we first started, we wanted to adhere to the principles of decentralization, without headquarters, working around the world, without borders. It is now very clear that you need a centralized legal entity structure to run a centralized exchange. “

Binance’s compliance efforts stemmed from regulators around the world taking measures to restrict the services provided by the exchange or warning their citizens against trading on an unlicensed platform.

Binance’s corporate structure has long been opaque, with Reuters reporting that its holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands.

Founded in China in July 2017, Binance quickly started playing regulatory arbitrage around the world after the Chinese government launched a crackdown on domestic crypto exchanges that same year. Binance quickly moved its headquarters to Tokyo and then expanded to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Binance turns to Malta

Binance announced its intention to begin operations in Malta in March 2018, and then-Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat personally welcomed the firm on social media. Binance has registered its charities and European subsidiaries in the island nation.

Welcome to #Malta @binance. We aim to be the global pioneers in blockchain business regulation and quality and choice jurisdiction for world-class fintech companies -JM @SilvioSchembri https://t.co/3qtAQjOpuQ- Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 23, 2018

Despite the fact that the Malta Financial Services Authority announced in July 2018 that it is still working on a regulatory framework for licensing cryptocurrency firms, the exchange seems to have become very convenient for the local administration.

CZ appeared frequently alongside government officials, and then-President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca was appointed to the senior advisory board of both Binance Charity and the Binance-backed Blockchain Charity Foundation.

In February 2020, MSFA announced that local reports claiming that Binance is a Maltese exchange were false, claiming that “Binance is not authorized by the MFSA to operate in the cryptocurrency space and therefore is not subject to regulatory oversight by the MFSA.”

While the reports seemed to take much of the media and cryptocurrency community by surprise, CZ reached out to Twitter, stating that “Nothing has changed in Malta for Binance or any other cryptocurrency exchanges. Malta has not issued licenses to anyone yet ”.

In July of this year, the MFSA issued a new warning highlighting that Binance is not licensed to operate in Malta.