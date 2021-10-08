“Great” allows you to look at Johnny Depp – an actor, not a movie star – Moskvich Mag – 04/14/2021

As many as five “Pirates of the Caribbean” played a cruel joke with one of the favorite actors of the generation of 40-50 years old.

Johnny Depp ironically received his first Oscar nomination in 2004 for his role as Jack Sparrow, not for Ed Wood or Raoul Duke before, and the subsequent four sequels and increasingly growing fees and interest from the box office did not let the actor get away from it. pirate ship before it leaks. The scandals with ex-wife Amber Heard showed Depp an unbalanced abuser, and to the two Fantastic Beasts, the former sex symbol of the 1990s began to look like a shabby monument to himself. But when Depp acts in more modest films between megaphranchises, one can remember why the audience has always loved him.

Like every movie star, Depp has a set of signature tricks that he shows on the screen often and with obvious pleasure. A personal friend of many famous deceased troublemakers, including Marlon Brando and Hunter Thompson, Depp, in his 50s, gravitates towards the roles of released ruins, which are still capable of a grand gesture. In the recent “The Professor” (in the Russian box office – “Breaking Bad”), he played a cancer patient university lecturer, who is tired of playing the role prescribed by society. In The Great, Depp plays a real-life character – photojournalist Eugene Smith, who at 53, after several decades of hard and sometimes dangerous work, is going through an existential crisis.

Famed for his WWII photo coverage, Smith felt unnecessary by the early 1970s, in the era of light entertainment that magazines began to write about and shoot about. And just when it was necessary to once again look for money in order to at least pay for the apartment, a Japanese woman Eileen (Minami) appeared on his doorstep, persuading him to go to the coastal town of Minamata to report on the local chemical manufacturer Tisso, who dumps mercury into the water. The bilious misanthrope Smith meets the victims of an environmental disaster – the sick boy Shigeru, whom he agrees to teach to shoot, and the dumb and blind daughter of his neighbors from birth – and an ordinary business trip turns for him into the last important thing in his life.

Director Andrew Levitas does not just make films – he films public discussions. In his previous film, the directorial debut Lullaby, Levitas raised the issue of voluntary departure from life, having managed to assemble a stellar team – Garrett Hedlund, Richard Jenkins, Amy Adams and Jennifer Hudson. In The Great, Levitas castigates greedy corporations that not only poison people, but also avoid paying them compensation even after court decisions. It is believed that it was after Smith’s photo of “Tomoko Uemura in the Bathtub” in Life magazine and the ensuing international publicity that Tisso nevertheless began to pay compensation to victims of poisoning – so Smith, who until recently felt like no one needed a brontosaurus, returned to the thick of events and helped real people.

“The Great” (in theaters since April 22), as they say, a film made with the best intentions. But Levitas is still an inexperienced director, his good intentions outweighing his ability to tell a story in a captivating way. The movie is filmed in one woeful tone, only once does Smith manage to joke when, after a night of drunkenness, Shigeru wakes him up: “Is there a gun or an aspirin?” Depp has no questions at all – working in such modest budget films, but not on the raised issues, seems to free him from the need to play himself, the movie star Johnny Depp, as he sometimes happens, for example, in Murder on the Orient Express or in the same “Pirates of the Caribbean”. You look at this gray-haired tired old man and you catch yourself thinking: “Is this the same person who shocked the housewives of the 1950s in” Crybaby “more than three decades ago?”

Photo: “Exhibitor”