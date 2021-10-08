Gwyneth Paltrow told how she suffered a breakup with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow / Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, who moved in with her husband only a year after the wedding, remembered how she experienced a breakup with Brad Pitt. The actors met for three years and were going to get married, but soon after the engagement they broke up.

In an interview for fashion gloss, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her memories of the times when she met with Brad Pitt. The video was posted on Harper’s Bazaar’s official YouTube channel.

Looking at the old covers with her image, the Marvel movie star commented on each one. Picking up one of the old issues of the magazine, dating back to 1997, Gwyneth immediately remembered her ex.

According to her, the fact that she and Brad broke up unsettled her.

“Right here, I was 24 or 25. We just broke off relations with Brad Pitt, and I was worried and did not want to eat anything at all. I was very thin. This was my disappointment. But I like photography,” commented Paltrow.

We add that the romance of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt lasted from 1994 to 1997. After breaking up, the actress had a relationship with Ben Affleck, which also lasted three years. Paltrow is currently married to screenwriter and director Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

