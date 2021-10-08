Hamilton 0.5s ahead of Verstappen at FP1 Istanbul

Lewis Hamilton showed the best time during the first training session of the Turkish Grand Prix. The Mercedes leader completed a lap on soft tires in 1: 24.178, almost half a second ahead of his closest pursuers – Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The Briton’s result set a new track record, being about 6 tenths of a second better than the previous result (shown by Juan Pablo Montoya in a McLaren in the 2005 race).

The most popular tire composition during training was Soft (C4), which the teams did not use last season. All racers, without exception, worked with it, and the pilots of Mercedes and Red Bull (as well as 3 more teams) used it throughout the session. The best time on the other lineups was the result of Esteban Ocon – the Frenchman’s lap on Hard was three quarters of a second slower than the best time of the session.

It’s worth noting that the first workout times were about 10 seconds better than the same race a year ago. The reasons for this are the difference in weather conditions (now the air and surface temperatures are 4-7 degrees higher), and the fact that this time Pirelli brought a softer tire combination to the track in Istanbul (C2-C4 instead of C1-C3).

Last year, the main problem for the teams in Istanbul was the lack of grip due to tar showing on the surface of the freshly paved asphalt. This time the riders’ impressions were contradictory. For example, Lando Norris immediately after entering the track told the team that now the hold is much better. At the same time, Max Verstappen said that his lack of grip on the front tires made the situation worse than last year. However, the Dutchman immediately suggested that tires rather than asphalt were the source of the problem. Pierre Gasly informed the team that he had A “completely new” sensation from the Turkish track – and the Pirelli brand on this basis suggested that the data collected last year may not be very useful for the teams. Which in theory can increase the degree of unpredictability in the results of the main races of the weekend.

Read also:

During training, Nikita Mazepin worked with tires of the composition Soft (C4) and Hard (C2) and finally showed the last result, almost 3 seconds behind Hamilton and lost about half a second to his partner Mika Schumacher. At the same time, the Russian (along with the Alfa Romeo pilots) entered the top three in terms of maximum speed at the point where this indicator was measured.

Read also:

Meanwhile, the most important news that emerged during the training was not related to what was happening directly on the track. During the session, it became known that during the weekend the Mercedes team will replace the internal combustion engine in Lewis Hamilton’s car. This replacement will be unplanned, which means that after qualifying, the world championship leader will be fined with the loss of 10 places on the starting grid. Recall that at the previous stage in Sochi, Max Verstappen found himself in a similar situation, starting from the last position, but thanks to the rain, shortly before the finish line, he managed to finish the race in second place.

This time, the main event associated with Red Bull was the first appearance of the Austrian team’s cars on the track in an unusual color: the usual dark blue color was changed to white in order to celebrate the merits of Honda in the recent successes of the team.

Initially, the Bulls cars were supposed to go to the start of the Japanese Grand Prix in this color – but they will not be able to do this, since the stage at the Suzuka track was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. Thanks to Honda also adorn the rear fenders of the AlphaTauri this weekend.

This time there were also changes in the design of the helmets. In particular, Sebastian Vettel will hold the Turkish stage in a new version of his headdress.

The theme of the new color scheme was to draw attention to the threat that human activities pose to ecosystems of the seas and oceans. Corals, whales, turtles and other marine life found their place on the helmet.