Hamilton became the fastest in FP2, Leclair was only 0.166 seconds behind

Lewis Hamilton showed the fastest time in the second training session of the Turkish Grand Prix, completing the circle in 1: 23,804. He did it in the middle of the session on Soft buses.

If in the morning the teams were actively testing the new C4 (Soft) rubber compound for this track, then in the afternoon most of the riders started working with the tougher C3 (Medium). At first, Charles Leclair was the fastest on this type of tire, but by the middle of the session Hamilton had the best time – although the Briton at this stage of the training regularly complained about the lack of grip on the front wheels.

After the middle of the session, the Mercedes pilot, like all his rivals, changed the tires to Soft and again showed the best result. However, Leclair also accelerated and, behind Hamilton by only 0.166 seconds, finished second. Third place was left for Valtteri Bottas, and Sergio Perez became the fourth.

Hamilton’s main title contender, Max Verstappen, only finished fifth, 0.623 seconds back to Lewis. At the same time, on Medium tires, the Dutchman complained not about drifts, but, on the contrary, about the rear wheels stalling in the apex area.

Recall that on the eve of the start of the stage, the track was washed with water under high pressure, which was supposed to remove the bitumen protruding from the asphalt, thereby, as it were, aging the pavement due to the exposure of solid particles of the pavement, which serve as an abrasive. This was supposed to contribute (and, apparently, did contribute) to an increase in toe. Pirelli also brought other rubber compounds this time: if a year ago it was the toughest set (C1-C3), this time it was medium (C2-C4).

A funny incident happened with Kimi Raikkonen, who suffered during the entire session because of a wet jumpsuit. The case turned out to be a leak from the drinking water supply system.

“This is the simplest system in the car, and you can’t even fix it,” Raikkonen complained about the mechanics over the radio at the end of the session. Not the most usual problems arose during the training with Pierre Gasly: ​​“My arms are too short to rotate this steering wheel,” the Frenchman said to the pits, hinting at too much distance between the seat and the steering wheel. Shortly after this post, Gasley expanded:

Nikita Mazepin again lost to his team-mate Mick Schumacher, this time just over two tenths of a second (almost two lost to Hamilton). At the very end of the session, the Russian made a U-turn in the 8th turn, as a result of which he spoiled the tires and lost the chance to improve his time (at that moment Mazepin’s car was shod with Soft tires).

Yesterday it became known that Carlos Sainz, after replacing the power plant, will start from the end of the grid. In the morning, Mercedes announced that Hamilton would not be replacing the entire power unit entirely, but only the internal combustion engine – which would push the Briton at the start by ten positions.



