Helen Mirren could have appeared in Fast and Furious 9 to annoy Dwayne Johnson

History “Fast & Furious 9“Is rather confusing: Jacob, Toretto’s lost brother, suddenly bursts into the family idyll of Dominic, Letty, their son Brian, and therefore some characters from the past are forced to return to the big screens.

One of these was Helen Mirren, who plays the mother of Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw. It is she who is the reason that her children turn from villains to antiheroes in “The fast and the furious“As she actually orchestrates their friendship, specifically Deckard Shaw, with the House crew in the eighth film. Although her role in “Fast & Furious 9»Is small, of course, it has its own importance.

In addition to promoting the plot, Mirren’s cameoFast & Furious 9“Could have been a small blow to the missing star in the franchise. In the film, the actress’s character steals the necklace when Dom reunites with her. Fleeing from the authorities, Magdalene reveals that she had an affair with Jacob, but before leaving, she calls Dominic Toretto her “favorite American.” While this sounds like a trivial phrase, it can actually have deeper implications.

This, in turn, can be said specifically to “annoy” Dwayne Johnson. His feud with Vin Diesel began a few years ago, because, in addition to playing one of the main roles in films, he is also one of the producers, and, presumably, Johnson did not agree with many of his decisions on the set.

Both performers have repeatedly spoken out about their feud, and despite the recent reconciliation, Johnson did not appear in “Fast & Furious 9“. Instead, he ditched the mainstream franchise, spearheading a spin-off.Hobbs and Shaw“With Jason Statham. Despite the fact that Magdalene’s son, Deckard, accompanied Luke Hobbs in the spin-off, she still named Dominic as her favorite.

The main thing in this line is, of course, the context. If it weren’t for the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, the quote would hardly have garnered such attention – most likely, it’s more a matter of flattery. Despite the fact that the series “The fast and the furious»Is dedicated to the family, one way or another, not everything in this family is ideal.