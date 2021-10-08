Hideo Kojima talks about meeting with Keanu Reeves and a special game for Mads Mikkelsen

Hideo Kojima shared on Twitter that he has come up with several projects especially for Mads Mikkelsen, in which the Danish actor plays the main role. One of the ideas Kojima told Mikkelsen in person.

The working title of the game was “Mads Max” – an obvious reference to the movie “Mad Max”. According to Kojima, Mikkelsen listened carefully to his story, but the name of the project made him involuntarily smile. “Looks like he thought I was joking. Although I was serious. The temporary name was “Mads Max”, ”wrote the game designer.

Also, Hideo Kojima talked about meeting with Keanu Reeves, who turned 57 today. Director Nicolas Winding Refn advised giving Reeves the role of Cliff in Death Stranding, but Mikkelsen ended up playing the character.

When I met and talked with Keanu, I understood what NIcolas (Refn) was talking about, why he attracts not only the audience but also many people. He is not only attractive as an actor and star, but also as a human being. He makes you want to do things with him. – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021



When I met and talked with Keanu, I understood what Nicholas (Refn) was talking about, why he is loved by so many people. He is attractive not only as an actor and star, but also as a person. I immediately want to work with him.