Hideo Kojima talks about meeting with Keanu Reeves and a special game for Mads Mikkelsen

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
115

Hideo Kojima shared on Twitter that he has come up with several projects especially for Mads Mikkelsen, in which the Danish actor plays the main role. One of the ideas Kojima told Mikkelsen in person.

The working title of the game was “Mads Max” – an obvious reference to the movie “Mad Max”. According to Kojima, Mikkelsen listened carefully to his story, but the name of the project made him involuntarily smile. “Looks like he thought I was joking. Although I was serious. The temporary name was “Mads Max”, ”wrote the game designer.

Hideo Kojima and Mads MikkelsenHideo Kojima and Mads MikkelsenHideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen

Also, Hideo Kojima talked about meeting with Keanu Reeves, who turned 57 today. Director Nicolas Winding Refn advised giving Reeves the role of Cliff in