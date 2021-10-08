Horner: We missed a little in the choice of settings

According to the results of the first trainings on the Turkish track, Max Verstappen was on the 5th line of the protocol, and Sergio Perez – on the 4th. Christian Horner, commenting on such results, admitted that Red Bull Racing made a slight mistake in choosing the settings – the Dutchman’s car was characterized by manifestations of understeer.

Christian Horner “In the case of Max, we missed a little in the choice of settings, and the level of grip that the track provides is much higher than last year. So tonight we’ll have to work with the engineers, and the Milton Keynes base will also be involved in this work.

I think we will solve the problem, we just need to correctly determine its cause. We know we have a good car and we just have to find the optimal settings.

Sergio was slightly ahead of his partner, but this, in particular, is explained by the fact that the programs according to which our riders worked in training were slightly different. Perez coped well with his tasks, helped to collect a lot of information that was extremely useful for the team. Based on it, we will decide in which direction to work, preparing for tomorrow’s qualifications.

Today there is a strong wind, and these machines are very sensitive to its effects. Racers often talk about how it affects the car, and already today his impulses were quite tangible, but the forecast promises that in the course of the weekend it may intensify. “

Horner also commented on the situation with the engines: the power plant on Max Verstappen’s car was changed at the stage in Sochi, and Mercedes chose to put the new engine on Lewis Hamilton’s W12 in Turkey.

“As far as we understand, for Mercedes this is more of a forced decision than a voluntary choice,” said the head of Red Bull Racing. – It does not affect what we do, but it only emphasizes how difficult it is to hold out until the end of the season on three engines. I hope that four will be enough for us.

You can make as many calculations as you like, simulate all sorts of scenarios, but it can never be ruled out that some unforeseen difficulties will arise – in real life there is no stable picture that you can see on a simulator. There may be some deviations from the calculations – let’s see how everything goes.

On Max’s car, we completely changed the power plant, and Lewis received only a new internal combustion engine, so the amount of the penalty assigned to him is less, but at the same time, the rest of the power plant elements will continue to operate at maximum loads until the end of the year.

But we expect that Mercedes should perform confidently on the Turkish track, this is due to the efficiency of their car and the characteristics of the asphalt pavement. Their car is suitable when the level of rubber degradation is low, it works very carefully with the tires, while here the track surface is very sensitive to temperature changes, which will also play an important role.

In addition, rain is possible tomorrow, but it cannot be ruled out on Sunday, so we will have another exciting weekend. “