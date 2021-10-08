How dare Karpin? Cherchesov’s developments may come in handy

Our trainer argued the other day that he is not going to change his favorite arrangement, but the actual state of affairs pushes at least to comprehend such a possibility.

Once a reporter tried to find out from Valery Kharlamov what his everyday weaknesses are.

Do you smoke? – No. Are you drinking? – No. And with women … – No. So what, you have absolutely no flaws? – There is. I love to lie.

This story came to mind a couple of days ago, when in one of his daily appearances to reporters Valery Karpin firmly said that he did not intend to give up his favorite 4-3-3 scheme in any case. And right there, somewhere at a distance of a couple of minutes, he admitted that in any conversation with the press he would certainly be disingenuous.

Waiting for today’s match with Slovakia just allows us to speculate about the possible tactical slyness of our coach. And the main reason for this is the situation with the flank defenders.

Alexey Sutormin / Photo: © NurPhoto / Contributor / NurPhoto / Gettyimages.ru

Apparently, the right edge will be closed by Alexey Sutormin. At least in September “Zenith” he did it quite convincingly. But there is only a nuance: his statement in this field coincided with the movement of Vilmar Barrios from the support zone to the position of the third central defender. Petersburgers spent almost the entire September in a new 3-4-3 scheme, where Sutormin became the right wing in the four midfielders. And how successful he will be in the four defenders, no one knows. Moreover, so far he has not played a match in the national team. Debut against a strong opponent after a couple of trainings with partners whom I have never played with before carries understandable risks, and our headquarters cannot ignore them.

A similar situation is with Sergei Terekhov, who looks like a likely candidate on the left edge: firstly, he is a newcomer to the national team, and secondly, his club, Sochi, is practicing a formation with three central defenders. Moreover, if Sutormin at the club still sometimes went out with two, albeit in the last month there was very little such practice, then Terekhov has no tactical backlash at all: he has been playing for several seasons with Vladimir Fedotov, who does not retreat from the idea of ​​three central one iota. In other words, the Sochi player is completely absent from the skill of playing with two central ones.

Theoretically, Fedor Kudryashov can play on the left in the four, but he himself does not remember when he did it the last time. At least, this follows from the remark of Karpin, who conveyed to the press his short conversation with Fedor at this meeting. Kudryashov has now finally retrained in the center – and in his Antalyaspor, and in the national team on the flank, he did not come out for a very long time.

Fedor Kudryashov / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich

Interestingly, even the young Arsen Adamov deserved a call to the national team when his club, Ural, switched to a formation with three central defenders.

These are the trump cards now in the hands of Karpin. How to play 4-3-3 with them?

And it would be okay to talk only about the flanks. But the central defenders in their clubs act today at three. Georgy Dzhikia’s Spartak and Dmitry Chistyakov’s Zenit switched to this scheme literally in September, Maxim Osipenko’s Rostov also actively practiced it while Yuri Semin was, CSKA Igor Diveyev changed their lineups, but for the most important matches, as against Zenit or “Spartak”, also uses 3-4-3.

Don’t you find that Karpin has too many reasons to move away from his favorite model?

By the way, somewhere in the September media space, an episode flashed when Karpin tried to pun with the names of Barrios and Barinov. Like, both start the same – maybe the national team will play the same with Zenit, which dropped the defensive player into the top three. This was said, of course, with Karpin’s trademark grin, but the idea was nevertheless not rejected.

Dmitry Barinov / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Alexey Filippov

Although there are words – Barinov in fact already played like this with Karpin. During the September match with Malta, Dmitry regularly dropped on the same line with the central defenders when the game situation required it. And at the time of Stanislav Cherchesov, as we remember, the idea was actively developed: at Euro 2020, Barinov also turned into the third central one by episode. Then such a scheme was called hybrid and looked promising, but did not give real benefits, most likely, only because of the high level of rivals – so high that all the tricks with the arrangement against its background become nonsense. But now we have no teams of the class of Belgium or Denmark, which means that there is more sense in tactical games.

Well, this is definitely one of the local intrigues of Friday’s meeting with Slovakia. What will Karpin do? Will he close his eyes to the unpretentiousness of the flank defenders and keep the usual 4-3-3, what did you convince the press a couple of days ago? Or will he agree with tactical looseness and switch to 3-4-3 unbroken so far? Will it take this risk or take the risk of it?

It is only obvious that it will not work out completely without risk in today’s circumstances.