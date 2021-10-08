How Justin Bieber on video taught Tom Cruise’s deepfake to play guitar

Singer Justin Bieber made fun of Tom Cruise’s guitar playing, not even suspecting that the video instead of the actor was his realistic deepfake. The musician spent almost two hours teaching the Hollywood star the basics of busting on a string instrument until he realized that he himself was a laughing stock.

Canadian pop singer and idol of millions Justin Bieber published a video in a story in which a man who looks like American actor Tom Cruise sings a song, playing melodic music on the guitar. The young artist, confident that the star of the action films “Mission Impossible” appears on the footage, noted his official Instagram account, commenting on the recording with caustic remarks.

Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar skills, but you can still get punched, boy. While you’re playing a melody that I don’t give a damn about, I’m here and think about your knockout in the first round, ”Bieber signed ironically.

Apparently, Justin remembered his 2019 tweet, which Medialeaks previously wrote about when he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight and even asked the president of the UFC, Dana White, to organize the competition. The statement of the musician amused Internet users, and they already mentally said goodbye to the impudent artist.

In the following frames, Bieber pointed out to the Hollywood actor his mistakes in the technique of performing the song.

Jokes aside. Tom Cruise, you will destroy your guitar like that.

As a true professional, Bieber considered it his duty to teach his colleague how to play the guitar correctly. The pop artist published several stories on which he showed how to perform songs. And it seems that the artist put his whole soul into his performance.

Cover for a new song by Tom Cruise.

However, the musician did not enjoy his superiority for long. Judging by the following publication, Justin was given to understand that the video is not a real Tom Cruise, but his quality deepfake.

Is this a fake Tom Cruise? Lol, okay, this is still funny.

It turned out that the young artist made fun of the video from the TikTok account for about two hours deeptomcruise, which publishes various videos with the face of a Hollywood star. Many netizens have already fallen for deepfakes with Tom Cruise, but this time the singer fell for this bait. By the way, the video that misled Justin Bieber got 1.7 million views.

