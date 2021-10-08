How much Daniel Radcliffe earned for playing Harry Potter

By the time he left his teenage years behind him, Daniel Radcliffe had already made more money than most of us could ever dream of seeing in a lifetime. And it’s no surprise when you are the face of one of the most successful film franchises, which has grossed over $ 8 billion in total at the box office.

Radcliffe has long come to terms with the fact that he will never be able to escape from the shadow of Harry Potter, so he used his fame and name recognition for an interesting effect, signing up to various projects in which few expected to see him, and some of them, by the way, turned out quite successful, albeit absurd in places.

Indeed, the 31-year-old performer has not cared about money for quite some time, and perhaps the main merit is that he was once chosen to play the role of Harry Potter in the adaptation of the J.K. Rowling series of novels. And now it became known how much he received for each film in which he starred.

For playing “Philosopher’s Stone“2001, he was paid $ 1 million, and the fee for”Secret room“Increased to 3 million. “Prisoner of Azkaban“, Considered one of the best tapes in the franchise, has prepared a fee for the actor in the amount of $ 6 million, while for”Order of the Phoenix“He has already received $ 14 million.

It is reported that over the last three parts, the actor has earned about 25 million each. Thus, for all the paintings, Radcliffe earned about $ 100 million, not counting various bonuses, so the franchise “Harry Potter“Certainly made his career financially.