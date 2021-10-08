How Newcastle got richer than PSG and Man City

We tell you about the protracted process of change of owners in Newcastle, which is soon to become a superclub.

After seven rounds of the Premier League, Newcastle is in the penultimate place in the table. At the end of September, the International Center for Sports Research (CIES) published forecasts for the top five European championships. According to this data, Newcastle should play in the championship next season. But in view of recent events, this assumption already seems untenable. Now the question is: how quickly will Newcastle grow to superclub status? The Magpies won their last domestic trophy in time immemorial, winning the FA Cup in 1955, but in the foreseeable future the trophy hunger will most likely be satisfied.

On Thursday, October 7th, Newcastle’s official Twitter announced the change of ownership:

– An investment group led by the State Investment Fund and also composed of PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media completed the acquisition of 100% of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football Club Limited from St. James Holdings Limited.

The previous majority shareholder, English billionaire Mike Ashley, ran the club for 14 years and has long struggled to get rid of this burden, earning fierce dislike from fans. The current deal (the club was sold for 300 million pounds) could have been completed in the summer of 2020, but was blocked by the Premier League (the buyer has officially withdrawn the application). Among the main reasons for this failure were the pirated broadcasts of the Premier League in Saudi Arabia, the suspicion that the club would be owned by the government of another country, as well as a powerful wave of outrage from human rights activists accusing the Saudi regime of human rights violations.

In fact, TV broadcasts turned out to be the key factor. The Saudis came to an agreement with the Qatari media giant beIN Sports, and all other problems were resolved on their own. In particular, the leadership of the Premier League noted that they received guarantees from the consortium that the government of Saudi Arabia would not interfere in the management of the club. PIF chief Yasser al-Rumayyan is now likely to lead Newcastle, although Crown Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman is called the de facto owner in the British press. The Saudis bought out a controlling stake, 80 percent of the shares. Co-owners (10 percent each) were PCP Capital Partners represented by Amanda Staveley, the main intermediary of the deal (the new director of the club), as well as RB Sports & Media, British millionaire brothers David and Simon Ruben.

Most Newcastle fans were delighted with the news of the change.

The legendary ex-striker “forty” Alan Shearer is no exception, who, however, later made a reservation that he was aware of the importance of the topic of human rights observance.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has £ 320 billion in assets. Newcastle is now the world’s richest club owner. ahead of even the Qataris from PSG. The condition of the owner of Man City Sheikh Mansur is estimated about 15 times lower, and the owner of Chelsea Roman Abramovich – 33 times.

It is obvious that in the near future Newcastle will be replenished with a number of stars and will fight for trophies. Here’s how Amanda Staveley articulated her immediate goals:

– Of course, we have the same ambitions as Manchester City and PSG in terms of trophies. Of course, we want to win, but it will take time. We want to win the English Championship within five to ten years. This takeover is of paramount importance. We want to see trophies. But trophies take investment, time, patience and teamwork.

However, the next staff strengthening is possible only in the January window, and until then it will be necessary to make do with the available forces. And at this moment in time, Newcastle is fighting for survival in the Premier League.