How Nicole Kidman found happiness after her divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole had several miscarriages, but in 2008 she gave birth to a daughter, Sunday Rose, and in 2011 she and Keith gave birth to Faith Margaret – though this time with the help of a surrogate mother. Living with Keith is clearly not like living with Cruz. Tom is a well-known lover of adrenaline, racing, airplanes and other exciting entertainment. Nicole, trying to keep up with him, participated in all his adventures. With Keith, they live quietly and calmly. “I have an incredible life. She, oddly enough, is very simple, – the actress admits, – everyone thinks that it should be difficult, but it is not. I have enough passions on the screen, and my life with my husband and two daughters is very simple. “

According to rumors, one of the reasons for Tom’s separation from Nicole was his affair with his partner on the set, Penelope Cruz. They met for several years and “parted as friends.” Scientology again was not without, because Penelope was not going to change her faith. But Tom Cruise nevertheless married Katie Holmes in 2006. Here, too, everything was fabulously romantic: she spilled champagne on him at a party and apologized for a long time, and an hour later he was head over heels in love with her. He shouted about his new love to the whole world, jumping on the couch on the Oprah Winfrey show, and soon Tom took his new lover to Paris and proposed to her there. They really got married, having managed to give birth to a daughter, Suri, and seemed to be a very happy couple, like Tom and Nicole once. Katie even accepted her husband’s faith! But it all ended in divorce again.

True, this time Katie became the initiator – she filed for divorce when Tom was on the set, and also demanded sole custody of their only daughter. Katie made it clear that she did not wish the child a Scientology fate. As a result, Tom hardly communicates with his daughter, and, probably, Scientologists also had a hand in this.