Iceland’s national team tore apart Euro 2016. The team nailed cases against Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aron Gunarsson and other players

On September 16, the Icelandic national team dropped to 60th place in the FIFA rankings. In 2021, the team from the island lost 14 positions in the chart. So low footballers in blue did not fall for almost 10 years.

There is almost nothing left of the monolithic team that knocked England out at Euro 2016 and amazed by the connection with the fans. In the qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, Iceland takes the penultimate place: only Liechtenstein is worse. Out of six qualifying matches, the team won only one victory.

The decline in Icelanders is due to two reasons. One is related to the game, the other is related to football.

Iceland changes generations, played by Gudjohnsen’s son

At the 2018 World Cup, the Icelandic national team brought the ninth most experienced squad, the average age of which was 28.6 years. Three years later, a generational change caught up with the northerners: the players gathered for the October matches for 25.3 years, nine of them played no more than five games for the national team.

Icelandic football player Birkir Bjarnason Photo: Getty Images

Heroes of Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 close their careers in the national team. A recent example is Hannes Hadldoursson, the stone-faced giant goalkeeper who hit Lionel Messi’s penalties at the World Cup. The autumn game with Germany was the last in the national team for the goalkeeper.

The change of generations gives rise to touching stories. For example, on September 2, Andri Gudjohnsen, the son of the legendary Eidur, made his debut for the senior national team. The young midfielder took number 22 – the same was his father at Chelsea. Before the first match for the national team, the most successful footballer in Icelandic history kissed his son on the cheek – the same trick that Andri’s grandfather did 25 years ago. A family celebration got into the frame.

“This is a normal story for a father and son. My dad is an assistant coach, but he treats me like a professional. The debut just made him proud, ”Andri explained after the game. “Sons don’t have to play for the national team for me to be happy for them,” Eidur denied.

In September, Gudjohnsen Sr. said: in the summer, the Icelanders’ coaching staff actively selected young footballers for the base. The most problematic position is that of the goalkeeper: it is no coincidence that the islanders concede more than two goals per game in the World Cup qualification. The head coach of the national team Arnar Vidarsson calls on experienced players to help the youngsters at the training camp. “We have never found ourselves in such conditions. We help young people as best we can ”, – 38-year-old defender Kari Arnason made excuses. By mid-October, the veteran was so scared of responsibility or tired that he ended his career.

“Iceland has great footballers, just when they’re too young. Our team cannot win like Germany. Experience is needed, ”concluded Johann Gudmundsson, the Icelanders’ best assists at Euro 2016, in September.

Icelanders are mired in court cases

The problem with age is complicated by a third-party factor. In the summer and fall of 2021, several Icelandic footballers faced sexual charges.

At Euro 2016, Iceland’s captain was Aron Gunnarsson, then a Cardiff defender. In 2021, the center def turned 32 – the ideal age between old and young. The leader of the defense was included in the application for the October qualifying matches, but the islanders’ coach Vidarsson changed the line-up at the last moment and excluded the player. The coach was silent about the reasons.

Aron Gunnarsson, Icelandic national team Photo: Getty Images

On October 1, Icelandic TV channel RUV reported: Gunnarsson is a suspect in a rape case. The investigation became interested in the footballer back in 2010. The incident happened in Copenhagen, and 11 years later, the victim decided to continue the process.

Gunnarsson was indignant and prepared an open letter in which he stated: he was expelled from the national team on the initiative of the football federation. “I have played 97 games for the national team and have now been removed from the application due to unconfirmed rumors. The Football Federation did not grant me the right of defense. I have never been summoned for questioning in connection with the case. I am a captain and I know how to take responsibility. I understand that Iceland is now developing a culture of cancellation, which involves harassing suspects. You can’t put up with her. I reject any allegations of rape, ”Aron said. “I am happy that Iceland believes the victims of harassment,” retorted the victim Tanya Magnusdottir.

The Gunnarsson incident continued the wave of sex scandals that swept the Icelandic national team.

The second case is related to Gylfi Sigurdsson. In July, the Everton midfielder was convicted of child abuse. The Liverpool club suspended the player until the end of the investigation: the playmaker was not included in the team’s application for the Premier League-2021/22. Vidarsson notes: the coaching staff of the national team has lost contact with the main star.

The third scandal thundered in September, when Icelander Torildur Arnarsdottir publicly accused one of the national team players of rape. “First he grabbed me by the chin, then by the neck. I could not recover for two or three weeks, ”the girl said in an interview on Icelandic television. Torildur went to the police, but law enforcement officers dropped the case. In parallel, the attacker continued to play for the national team. Then the victim’s father sent an email to the football federation.

At first, sports officials removed the suspect from the national team, but later offered Torildur a nondisclosure agreement for monetary compensation. The girl refused. The scandalous player was returned to the national team. “I didn’t think that in football they prefer to work with people guilty of violence,” Arnarsdottir said ironically. Along the way, the Icelandic woman said that she knew six more victims of sexual crimes by the national team players. The accused turned out to be 31-year-old Gothenburg striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson. Amid the scandal, the heads of the football federation resigned.

Before the September match with Romania, Iceland’s coach Vidarsson admitted: non-football scandals hit the team’s psychology. “The players who now represent the nation are not guilty of anything, but against the background of the latest news, they are being suspected just like that. In such conditions it is difficult for footballers to speak to the press, they are afraid to say something wrong, ”explained the coach.

Lack of experience and third-party scandals almost left the Icelanders outside the World Cup 2022. It is not clear when the national team will return to major tournaments and please with a strict game. In 2021, the team of Vidarsson and Gudjohnsen is looking for a new look in the most difficult environment.

