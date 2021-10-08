“I’m a big fan of him.” Gretzky wished Ovechkin to break the NHL goal record

According to the former hockey player, Ovechkin will be able to break his record if he can avoid injury. “It benefits not only the NHL, but also Russian hockey, hockey all over the world. So I’m a big fan of him. If he breaks the record, it will help our sport. He needs to stay calm, tune in first for one season, then for the second, third, fourth. I think that in the end he will set a new record, ”the former hockey player shared his opinion.