“I’m a big fan of him.” Gretzky wished Ovechkin to break the NHL goal record

National Hockey League (NHL) best sniper Wayne Gretzky believes Washington Capitals striker Alexander Ovechkin is capable of breaking his goal-scoring record. He stated this during a press conference, according to the NHL website. The Capitals will face the New York Rangers for the opening match for the 2021/22 season on the night of October 13-14.
“In the first game we’ll look at Washington, Alex chasing me, and I hope he breaks my record. He has a real chance. He plays in a good team, with very good center forwards. He loves to play and is glad to be playing for Washington. So he needs to be himself, go out on the court and play the way he plays in every match, ”Gretzky said.
According to the former hockey player, Ovechkin will be able to break his record if he can avoid injury. “It benefits not only the NHL, but also Russian hockey, hockey all over the world. So I’m a big fan of him. If he breaks the record, it will help our sport. He needs to stay calm, tune in first for one season, then for the second, third, fourth. I think that in the end he will set a new record, ”the former hockey player shared his opinion.
At the end of May, Gretzky stepped down as vice president of the Edmonton Oilers. Then it became known that Gretzky would be an analyst in a hockey show on TNT. In April, Turner Sports acquired the NHL broadcast rights in a seven-year contract. Gretzky will receive about $ 3 million a year for his work on TV.
Canadian record – 894 goals, he retired in 1999. On account of Ovechkin 730 goals, in the list of the best scorers in the history of the NHL, the Russian is sixth, behind the top 5 by one goal. In addition to Gretzky, he is ahead of Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766) and Gordie Howe (801). Ovechkin holds the record for Washington in terms of games played (1,197), goals scored (730) and points scored (1,320).
Last season, Ovechkin played 50 regular season and playoff games and scored 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists). In the Stanley Cup, Washington lost in the first round to the Boston Bruins. The Capitals left the NHL playoffs after the first round for the third time in a row. In the regular championship, the team finished second in the Eastern Division. In late July, 36-year-old Ovechkin signed a new five-year contract with Washington.