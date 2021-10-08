“I’m very scared.” Kavazashvili does not know how the Russian national team can beat Slovakia

Former goalkeeper of “Spartak” and the USSR national team Anzor Kavazashvili shared his expectations from the match between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia in the selection for the World Cup 2022.

– I’m very scared. The full lineup of the main guys will not play. I don’t know what will happen, and I don’t envy Karpin. I hope Kazan fans will help us. If I’m lucky, God willing, and we will win, I will be very happy. We cannot lose. How they will be able to win – I do not know. I am in a sports jitter. I want to wish our guys good luck. Perhaps they will be able to work a miracle and defeat such a difficult opponent. If we do not win, then all opportunities for further advancement are immediately blocked. I would like to appeal to fans and journalists: support our team, cheer and share your energy with the guys, – said Kavazashvili.

As part of the 7th round of the 2022 World Cup selection, Russia will host Slovakia in Kazan on October 8. The Slovenia – Russia game will take place in Maribor on October 11.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference. Slovakia – 3rd with 9 points.

Watch the live broadcast from 21:40 (Moscow time) on the sites “Match TV” and Sportbox.ru.

Read also: