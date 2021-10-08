in the Czech Republic, they rudely explained the refusal of visas for the Russian national football team – RT in Russian

The Czech American Football Association accused Russia of “decades of occupation.” In addition, according to media reports, a representative of the Czech association accused Russia of “terrorist attacks” in personal correspondence. The reason for such loud statements was the scandal associated with the cancellation of the match between the national teams of the two countries. The meeting was supposed to take place on October 2, but the domestic team could not come to it due to the lack of visas, which were not issued by the Czech side. However, the Russian national team was declared the winner after a coin toss.

The Russian national football team was deprived of the opportunity to play with the Czech national team in the European Championship match due to the fact that the players were not issued visas to enter the country. The local American Football Association (CAAF) reacted to this with a defiant statement, in which it accused Russia of “occupation.”

The meeting between the two teams was originally scheduled for September 4th. It was assumed that the teams will play a ticket to the match for ninth place and retain their registration in division A of the continental championship. However, back in June it became known that the match would have to be postponed to October 2 due to possible problems with visa applications.

However, over the summer, the Russian athletes did not manage to obtain an entry permit from the Czech side. At the end of September it was announced that the meeting would not take place in October and one of the teams would be given a forfeit defeat. The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) intervened in the situation. Having considered the circumstances of the case, the competition committee could not find the culprit and decided to determine the winner of the match by flipping a coin.

The Russian national team won in this blind lot, but the outcome did not fully satisfy the Russian Federation of American Football (FAFR). Its president, Artemy Rogovoy, said that he would not like to identify the winner in this way, and told why he blames his Czech colleagues for the failure of the match.

“We are absolutely demotivated by the actions of the IFAF. All the necessary information for issuing an invitation was sent to the host on August 17, but we received it only on September 23. The deadline was disrupted due to the fact that the contact person of the Czech federation was on vacation, refused to take action to organize the match and did not delegate his powers to others. In the regulations of the championship there is a clause about the unintentional disruption of the game due to the fault of one of the parties. The Commission refused to apply it and divided the responsibility between the parties, imputing to us retroactively the obligation to send documents by an earlier date, ”the East European Super League quoted Rogovoy as saying.

In addition to dissatisfaction with the fulfillment of its obligations by the Czech side, the functionary also mentioned some remarks about the country from the Czech side. He promised not to leave them unresponsive.

Soon it became known what was so outrageous written by the head of the CAAF Michal Rosival. American football columnist Dmitry Khaitovsky told about this on his page on the social network. He quoted one of the letters that came to the FAFR during a discussion of the situation.

“We at CAAF are definitely not required to apply for visas for you. We do our best to help, but we are not responsible for visas for Russian citizens. The CAAF is not responsible for the terrorist attacks on Czech soil committed by Russian intelligence officers and the steps taken by the Russian Federation against the Czech embassy in Moscow. But if Russia wants to start talking about fair play, that suits me completely. I hope you know that you will not be able to participate in international competitions under the Russian flag. Because of what you mean by “fair play”. These are facts, ”Haytovsky translated Rosyval’s words.

In turn, the CAAF has published a detailed explanation of its position. It states that the delay in obtaining visas arose due to the fact that Russia submitted an too large list of 95 people, of which 11 did not have passports. It was not immediately considered in the Czech state security bodies, suggesting to reduce the number of visitors. The final permit was sent to the Czech Embassy in Russia only on September 23, nine days before the match, two of which were days off. As a result, the members of the Russian national team did not have time to issue visas, even in an accelerated mode.

This document also found a place for high-profile statements from a political point of view. For example, the CAAF called Russia “a country that has occupied for decades and added to its list of enemy countries,” and inviting the national team to a match is “not the simplest moral act.”

Rogovoy, meanwhile, in a conversation with First & Goal, said that Russia, according to the sports regulations, had the right to request visas for all 95 members of the national team, and the requirements to shorten the list were a gross violation. He noted that too much time was wasted due to the fact that Rosival evaded assistance with obtaining visas and did not submit applications to the state security authorities on time. Rogovoy also said that he refused to further postpone the match, since he no longer believed in the professionalism of his Czech colleagues.