Injured players are not excuses: Mostovoy – about the match Russia – Slovakia – 10/08/2021

Due to injuries, Alexander Golovin, Alexey Ionov, Denis Glushakov, Ilya Samoshnikov and Denis Makarov will not play against the Slovak team. We also note that after the September training camp, Mario Fernandez completed his international career. His co-star Vyacheslav Karavaev was not called up to the October matches due to injury.

– How much injury will hinder our team?

– There is concern for the result. It’s very good that we play at home, because away the situation would be more difficult. When it comes to injuries, this is an integral part of football. For this, so many players are called in, moreover, they introduced five substitutions in matches. So there is no need to complain about injuries in front of Slovakia, you still need to understand the situation. This country is home to 5 million people, and we have almost 150 million. We have a lot of footballers, moreover, the injured were replaced by players from the extended list. The match will be difficult, but the difficulties will clearly not be related to the absence of some players. Our team has reserves, so this is not an excuse.

– What then do you associate the possible problems of our team in this match?

– It should be borne in mind that tomorrow’s game is the last chance for the Slovaks to stay in the race for the first places. If we win tomorrow, then, in principle, they can no longer play further. But a draw or a win will give them good chances for second place. So I expect quite serious resistance from the Slovak national team, which can cause problems for our players.

– Do you think Agalarov can get his chance tomorrow?

– It is unlikely that Hamid will appear on the field tomorrow. He’s definitely not stronger than Smolov or Zabolotny right now. He scored his goals in the championship, well done, but he is still a young player, and he has everything ahead. It’s too early to throw him into battle in such an important match, let it be saturated with the atmosphere of the national team and grow. He still has many disadvantages in terms of the game. All our young players need to strive for the results of the Spaniards in yesterday’s match. There, not all the guys have professional contracts, it seems to me, but they are already beating Italy, – quotes Mostovoy Rusfootball.