Interview with Hamid Agalarov – about the Russian national team, Karpin, “Ufa”, childhood, contract and parents

He is called the main discovery at the start of the RPL. The Ufa striker, whom few people knew a few months ago, became the top scorer of the RPL and for the first time received an invitation to the Russian national team. Despite recent successes, Agalarov did not give interviews. He says that he does not want to be diffused.

– Do you manage to realize what is happening around the last two months?

– Yeah, a lot of attention to me has become. Even too much. Journalists are constantly asking for interviews, agents are writing.

– Want to do your business?

– Sort of, but my father does it. I throw everything on him. I see an SMS – I immediately write that questions to my father – here is his phone number. I already try not to answer calls from unknown numbers.

– How did you find out about getting into the national team?

– I went to training. Messages with congratulations began to come to me. I didn’t even understand what it was about. It seems that after the game several days have passed. And then I saw the news on the Internet.

– How did the club react?

– When I got into the extended squad, the head coach said: “I will not congratulate you yet – I will do it when I get into the final list.” Then they congratulated me. And so the teammates were joking. More experienced guys said: “Well, then, player of the national team, come on, show what you are capable of.”

– Do you already know where what is at the base of the national team?

– Yes. Both partners and staff help me. They immediately showed: there is weighing, there is a massage, there you get equipment.

– Do acquaintances ask for a jersey of the Russian national team with your name?

– Yes, but I refuse. I have already promised one to the stadium – Shamil Kamilovich (Gazizov, the general manager of “Ufa” – Approx. “Championship”). He has the T-shirts of the players who were called up to the national teams. And the second one is home to me as a keepsake.

– According to Transfermarkt, your contract with Ufa ends next year. It’s not true, is it?

– Yes, a mistake. In fact, I have an agreement for another 3.5 years.





“There was a freestyle wrestling on TV, and Karpin said:“ Well, what is your sport? ”

– A month ago you were with a youth team – you played mafia together. How do you spend your time in the senior national team?

– There is simply not so much free time. A lot of attention to recovery: twice a day massage, cryosaunas and all that.

– By the way, do you play well in the mafia?

– Fine. Sometimes I come across, sometimes not. Sometimes, being a mafia, I will call myself a commissar, but the real commissar does not appear and everyone believes me. Nail Umyarov is probably the best in the youth team. He knows how to lie neatly in the game, but I bit him a couple of times. At that time, I was good at figuring out who was the mafia and who wasn’t.

– Who do you associate with in the senior team?

– With everyone. There are no closed ones, but at dinner we sit at the table with Dzhikia, Akhmetov and Bakaev.

– Jikia and the rest of the national teams are idols for many. Didn’t you want to take a selfie with them?

– I don’t have that at all. I remember when I was at the Anji academy, Roberto Carlos and Eto’o passed by – I did not take an autograph or take pictures. Also, when my uncle took me to the Anji locker room at that time. Maybe I’m calmer about autographs and joint photos, because I’m from a football family.

– Have you already managed to communicate with Karpin?

– Just a couple of phrases. Well, he jokes too, of course.

– How?

– On TV there was a freestyle wrestling, and he said: “Well, what is your sport?”

– At Insta, people began to follow you more after being called up to the national team?

– I didn’t follow it. It seems yes, but this is not the main thing. It happens that they write messages. They often ask for a T-shirt. Many wish good luck. It’s hard for everyone to answer.





“My grandfather held my hands and I kicked a soccer ball”

– Your uncle played for Anji. Dad is generally the record holder for matches in this team. Feeling like you had no choice about who to become.

– In fact, there was no pressure. My father did not force me to go to football. At first it was like this: if you want – go, if you don’t want – don’t. When I became a teenager and my father saw a desire in me, he began to talk to me a lot, to advise.

– What does the father suggest?

– Many moments. We constantly communicate after matches, and in general every day.

– Did your father also advise how to answer in this interview?

– He trusts me. He says that I think correctly and I myself know what to say.

– How annoying is it to hear conversations from the series “I suppose he made his way through a pull”?

– What should I do? How many people, so many opinions. Of course I heard. I try not to pay such attention.

– From whom did you hear?

– Once I missed a penalty for Anji’s youth team. Then the main team played and a fan sat in three places from me and said to a friend: “Probably, my father bought him a penalty kick in the youth team.”

– Strongly. And the family probably introduced you to football?

– There is a photo where we rested in the mountains. I was probably not even a year old then. I still could not walk – my grandfather held my hands and I kicked a soccer ball.

– Later, as a child, did you go to your father’s matches?

– Of course. There was even one case. Dad was good at hitting free kicks. And then there was a match of Anji. I came with my uncles and brother. Just appointed a free kick. I sit in anticipation of how it will strike. My father scores – and I immediately jump up, turn back to the podium and shout: “This is my dad !!”

– They say that your father is now asking you to refrain from communicating with journalists. This is true?

– Yes, we made such a decision with him so as not to be diffused. A lot of attention. Interview requests come to me, my father, and the club. And I didn’t do anything supernatural to be interviewed every day.

– The top scorer of the RPL is already something.

– It’s not even at the end of the championship.

“I understand, you shouldn’t have behaved like that.”

– What is your strength as a football player?

– It’s hard to evaluate yourself.

– The coach of Ufa, Stukalov, said that you are a free kick player, and not the one who runs away on dribbling.

– I don’t have much dribbling, but I try to train it after class.

– Well, at least you could single out some feature in yourself?

– The character, I guess. Without him, there is no athlete at all. There was a poster in the Anji academy: “Hard work wins talent if talent is lazy.”

– How much talent do you have, and how much hard work?

– There is only one person in the world who is talented from God – Lionel Messi.

– At the same time, your idol is Ronaldo?

– Yes. He made himself. He works a lot on himself. I don’t have much talent. In my case, hard work is more important.

– What was the hardest thing to get into the RPL?

– Transition from youth football to adult football. There are guys who play great for boys, but dissolve at the adult level. Then the character that is needed is included. You need to prove it.

– How was it in your case?

– My lease at Volgar at the beginning of this year. Before that, everything was going well, I played in the RPL, and then I was sent to the FNL. Then it clicked in my head – this cannot continue.

– What exactly can’t go on? Hangouts?

– No, overweight. I didn’t play for a long time, when I was under 80 kilos, and I thought that this was my playing weight. When I dropped 4-5, it became much easier. I realized that my ceiling is 75.5. No more.

– How much do you weigh now?

– 75.1.

– In general, did your preparation change a lot over the course of your career?

– I came across this in “Ufa” – a lot of individual work. In everything: from theory to the gym. They do a lot with players who have discomfort in certain muscles. Also, if someone does not fully understand the rearrangements in the game, it’s their own job.

– What did you have to add?

– Since joining Ufa, I began to defend myself more. I think that this is only a plus. A footballer must be able to act in different positions.

– Including so as not to bring a penalty, as in the match against Khimki?

– Yes, I lacked the skills of a defender. It seemed to first put my hands behind my back, but I wanted to close more space.

– This RPL season you have more goals than wide shots. It is clear that the distance is not that great, but it still looks anomalous.

– I don’t hit that much. I try not to hit because of the penalty area, I am more in line with the goal. I do what I can. Sometimes you manage to make decisions quickly.

– It happens that you spend your emotions on the wrong?

– We recently spoke with my father – he just noticed it. I advised you to be calmer.

– What could you have done in youth football that you no longer allow yourself?

– Get yellow for arguing with a judge. Once our youth team played at the Granatkin memorial in St. Petersburg. I had two yellow cards after two matches. The coach told me not to get the third, otherwise I will miss the semifinals. As a result, I was given a yellow mark in the first half for arguing with the judge. I understand it was impossible to behave like that.

– Have you ever fought on the field?

– Happened. It was a friendly match for Anji. We played against Spartak from Vladikavkaz. Their midfielder rolled very roughly from behind at the end of the match. It just pissed me off. A scuffle ensued.

– Admit it, there was a period when you doubted whether you need to play football?

– Yes. At school, not everything worked out – I relaxed, there were bad grades. My father scolded me. Well, mom too. I was already thinking: since they want me to study so badly, maybe they should quit football? I told my father about this, and he replied: “Don’t talk nonsense – pull up your studies and return to training.”

– When you signed a professional contract and received the first money, what did you do with it?

– My first contract was with Anji. I had a minimum wage of 10 thousand rubles. Two months later, I received two salaries. He kept one for himself to go to a cafe with friends, and gave the second to his mother.

– What were your emotions when you gave your mom a salary?

– It was very nice, to be honest. I was even a little proud of myself.

