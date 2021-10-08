Interview with Matt Damon: on Ben Affleck, films and roles he turned down

For the second time in my life, I made another decision based on my principles when I was offered a role in a small project called Avatar. I will probably go down in history as an actor who turned down such a fee, James Cameron offered me 10% of the film’s gross. It is unlikely that you will still meet another actor who has managed to give up a larger amount of money. I was filming The Bourne Ultimatum at the time, and James had planned to start filming when we started post-production. As a result, this stage dragged on for a long time, we were constantly filming something, and I had to be on the set. James told me then that he didn’t need a big star, that his film was a star in itself. He said: “If you refuse, I’ll just find another actor and make him a star, but if you star with me, I’ll give you 10%.” But in the end, I could not leave the project, to which I devoted several years of my life. I am eternally grateful to James for the way he reacted to my decision. I remember a few years later I told this story to John Krasinski when he and I were working on the script for Promised Land. He leaned back in his chair and said, “Okay! OK! OK! OK! But you know, nothing in your life would have changed if you had starred in Avatar – we just would have been talking in space right now. ” (Laughs) And yes, given that many billionaires are now planning space flights, there is some truth in John’s joke, I would buy a spaceship and fly into space. Seriously though, I’m not sorry for the money, but for the fact that I lost the opportunity to work with James Cameron, I hope I get such a chance, I’m ready to film with him even for free.