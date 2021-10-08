“Islam Makhachev will become the UFC champion in three weight categories”

“Thanks to Khabib, all people know about Dagestan, and now we have fighters from this region who may be even better than Khabib and surpass him,” Abdelaziz said in an interview with sports commentator Igor Lazorin. “I believe in guys like Islam Makhachev. Islam destroys all its rivals, and I am convinced that he is already one of the five best fighters in the world, regardless of weight. I saw how Islam Makhachev won rounds against Luc Rockhold and Daniel Cormier – he translated them and finished on the ground in training “

“If in his fights Islam shows what he does in the gym, he will become a champion in three different weight categories. I believe that he is one of the best fighters I have seen in my life. I have handled the affairs of many champions, but none of them have seen such a level of skill as Makhachev. In the cage, he has not yet shown everything he is capable of, but with each fight he becomes more confident in his abilities. Islam continues the work of Khabib, but it is worth considering that he is very good at striking technique. His striking technique matches his grappling and wrestling skills, and perhaps even surpasses them. At the moment, not a single fighter in the world even comes close in terms of skill level with Islam Makhachev “