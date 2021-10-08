It is suspected that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating

take a look at the gallery

After breaking up with Canadian singer The Weeknd, singer Selena Gomez had no serious relationship. However, she was recently suspected of having an affair with American actor Chris Evans, and here’s why.

There are rumors on Twitter that celebrities have started dating, and all because Chris followed the beauty on Instagram. All would be fine, but such an honor fell only to 162 persons, which cannot but arouse certain suspicions.

In addition, individual sources claim that they saw the stars when they left the same studio in Los Angeles, and later – the restaurant.

There are no photos where Selena and Chris would have been together yet, so it’s probably too early to say something, but fans do not stop spreading this theory.

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW – dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

As much as people do not want to see these two as a couple, most likely they can just work on a joint project.

