“It’s a pity that Dziuba refused. I don’t know who will score and play ahead with the Slovaks ”

People’s Artist of the Russian Federation and famous Dynamo fan Lev Leshchenko shared his expectations from the match between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia in the selection for the 2022 World Cup.

– It will be a very tense match. Moreover, the main force in the person of Smolov and Golovin was a little sick. Today everything will depend on what tactics Karpin chooses. Maybe this will not be the usual pressure for us, but a game on counterattacks. Although at home, as a rule, they play more actively. It’s hard to say, because the composition is not fully known. I really hope that some new names will appear. We need to involve the guys who are now showing good football. Unfortunately, we have a sagging line of attack. It is a pity that Dziuba refused. I don’t know who will score and play ahead today. There is hope for young people, maybe Zakharyan will come out. It is difficult to make predictions, given the series of injuries that follow our team, – said Leshchenko.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference. Slovakia – 3rd with 9 points.

Watch the live broadcast of this meeting from 21:40 (Moscow time) on the sites “Match TV” and Sportbox.ru.

