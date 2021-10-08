Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that it was torture for him to co-star with Jennifer Aniston. And that’s why!

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal admitted in one of his interviews that he was deeply in love with his partner Jennifer Aniston. Playing in the same film with this actress was torture for him.

The actors starred together in the 2002 film The Good Girl. And Gyllenhaal, visiting TV presenter Howard Stern, remembered that it was very difficult for him because of his feelings for the star of the series “Friends”.

The host asked Jake how it was for him to act in love scenes with Aniston, if he dreamed of repeating them for real in real life.

“Oh yes, it was torture! But on the other hand, it was not torture. In general, these were mixed feelings, ”the actor replied in confusion.

Gyllenhaal explained that during the filming of love scenes, 30-50 people look at the actors, at such moments you feel a little awkward and this fact does not turn on at all. Everything happens automatically on the set, so he easily managed to hide his feelings.

“It’s also like a dance, you dance for the camera,” Jake explained.

According to the actor, Jennifer was very kind to him and, in order not to feel awkward while filming intimate scenes, suggested using pillows, which became a kind of buffer between their bodies.

By the way, Jake Gyllenhaal has won many star hearts. The actor courted Kirsten Dunst and Reese Witherspoon, singer Taylor Swift, model Alyssa Miller, but never built a serious relationship with anyone. Since 2018, Jake has been dating model Jeanne Kadier. The couple first came out together at the premiere of Lost Daughter in New York this year.

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t particularly like to talk about her personal life. The actress is now and then credited with novels with many Hollywood stars, including the partner on the TV series “Friends” David Schwimmer.