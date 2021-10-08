Jason Bourne’s workout – how to build muscle with your own weight

When you see an action hero, the first thing that comes to mind is spending hours in the gym. It is not surprising, because during the filming you need to perform complex tricks, as well as flaunt your strong and strong body. And if we tell you that all this can be achieved without visiting the gym?

Matt Damon was in his 40s when he decided to star in his latest film from the Jason Bourne saga. After that, he appeared in The Martian and The Great Wall. The actor is now 50, and he is not going to stop not only filming, but also improving his body. He works on it using his own weight. We will tell you what he does for this.

Jason Bourne’s workout program

Damon wanted the body of a real fighter. Therefore, he decided not to carry the “iron”, but to carry out exercises that will evenly increase the relief. Therefore, his trainer developed a full body program that helped burn more calories and also build muscle during this.

In the Jason Bourne films, Damon needs to be in great shape:

The program also included cardio sessions where the idea was high intensity intervals, such as HIIT sessions with 60 second sprints followed by 30 seconds of rest. He also did Tabata workouts, which involved doing 8 sets of 30 seconds of activity with 30 seconds of rest, followed by a full body exercise program.

Matt Damon’s set of exercises

3 x 100 push-ups

3 x 25 pull-ups

2 x 25 squats

2 x squat pistols

2 x squat jumps

4 x 25 squats

Except for training Damon went on a diet… His daily diet contained 2,000 calories. Also, the actor drank enough water, controlled carbohydrates and sugar. All this he did to have the perfect look in scenes when you had to take off your shirt. It was also not without reward: Matt allowed himself to eat not very healthy food once a week. But without fanaticism, so as not to nullify your efforts.



Don’t forget your recovery days while exercising / Photo Unsplash

If you want to try training like Matt Damon, then don’t forget your recovery days. You should also alternate your workouts so as not to deplete the same muscles, and also not to allow your body to get used to a certain schedule. Good luck in building the body of your dreams!

