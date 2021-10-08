Jennifer Aniston starred for gloss and spoke about her personal life: “Perhaps I’m dating someone.”

Jennifer Aniston

It has been 25 years since the first episode of the cult TV series Friends was released. Now, Rachel Greene’s Jennifer Aniston is back in the thrilling female drama The Morning Show. On this occasion, the 50-year-old actress starred for the Australian Marie Claire and gave a great interview to the publication.

I am incredibly lucky to be a part of this. This is one of the most beautiful gems I could get

– says Aniston.

Recall that according to the plot, the main characters (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) will fight for a place in the sun on television after their colleague (Steve Carell) was fired due to harassment charges.

Aniston not only played one of the main roles in the series, but also became the executive producer of the project along with Witherspoon. They began working on pilot episodes in 2016 – well before the #MeToo movement, the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal and the firing of Matt Lauer from NBC’s Today for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Reese and Jennifer fired their executive producer and brought in Kerri Erin (of Friday Night Lights) to reimagine the entire project.

She exceeded all our expectations. As we read the script for the pilot, we all said, “Oh my God, what’s next?”

Aniston said in an interview with Marie Claire.

Behind the scenes, Aniston continues to enjoy life. She often dines with her close friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles and has pool parties every week. As for her personal life, she prefers not to talk about this topic.

Maybe I’m dating someone, maybe I’m not,

She says with a smile.



Jennifer Aniston with colleagues on the TV series “Friends”

I will say one thing – I consider love a wonderful feeling and I will always believe in it,

– she summed up.

The full interview is available in the December issue of Marie Claire, which will go on sale in Europe and the US tomorrow.