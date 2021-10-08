Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hit the paparazzi lenses together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck touch the audience with their renewed relationship. Just like 20 years ago, the 52-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor walk by the hand like teenagers. The other day, the lovers met Ben’s best friend on the beach and had a great time together.

Photos taken on a beach in Malibu have leaked online. In the frame appeared American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in a snow-white dress with slits on the skirt and an accent belt at the waist. The actress walked along the beach arm in arm with her old new boyfriend Ben Affleck, as well as his best friend, actor Matt Damon.

The company looked very cheerful, they constantly talked, joked and smiled. Walking along the beach, they even stopped several times to chat with fans.

In the spring of 2021, the star of the movie “The Martian” reacted several times to rumors of his best friend’s reunion with his ex-fiancee. At first, he did not give any specifics, noting that J. Lo and Ben are both dear to him, and if they converge, it will be just great. But in July, the actor said: “I’m so happy for Ben. He’s the best. He deserves all the happiness in the world.”

