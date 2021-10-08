Jennifer Lopez had an affair with her ex after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez

Ben Affleck has been spotted several times near J.Lo’s mansion.





Jennifer Lopez











Jennifer Lopez, 51, has met three times in her home with Ben Affleck, 48, three times in the past few days. This is reported by the publication Page Six. As evidence, the journalists published several paparator images. They show how security officers J.Lo meet Ben Affleck at a predetermined place in a white Escalade SUV, which belongs to the performer of the hit Love Don`t Cost a Thing, and are taken to her mansion.

It has not yet been possible to photograph the couple together. Meetings are held in the strictest secrecy. By the way, Ben and Jen have long been suspected of having a romantic relationship. However, sources from their entourage assure that the stars are connected exclusively by friendship.

Recall that in mid-April, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement in which they announced the termination of their 2-year engagement. They were together for four years. They managed to maintain friendly and business relations.

Earlier in January, it became known that Ben Affleck broke up with his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas. Celebrities were inseparable throughout 2020, but nothing serious came out of their romance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating in 2002 after the pop star’s divorce from her second husband, Chris Judd. A few months later, they got engaged, but in January 2004 they announced their separation. After that Affleck married Jennifer Garner, and Lopez married Mark Anthony.