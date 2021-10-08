Jennifer Lopez on the set of the film Mother – photos

At the beginning of the year, streaming service Netflix announced the start of work on a new project with Jennifer Lopez

The shooting of the film “Mother” with Jennifer Lopez in the title role has begun / Photo: instagram.com/jenniferlopezlife

Now the filming of the thriller “Mother” has started in Vancouver. Jennifer Lopez not only stars in the title role, but also is a co-producer of the picture… The first footage from the set got on the Web. Writes about this Daily Mail.

J. Lo was seen in an unusual way for herself. According to the plot, the actress is a hitman. She comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she abandoned many years ago in hiding from danger.

Screenshot: Instagram

Screenshot: Instagram

Screenshot: Instagram

The film was directed by Nicky Caro, best known for the Disney remake of Mulan. The script is written by Misha Green, known for “Lovecraft Country”.

As a reminder, “Mother” will be the first film in the creative partnership between Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. The film will premiere in 2022.

