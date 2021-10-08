Johnny Depp’s mother turned out to be a real monster: she left him as a teenager

Recently published court documents on the divorce case between Johnny Depp’s mother and his father showed that the actor had a far from cloudless childhood. The future star’s mom, Betty Sue Depp, divorced his dad, John Depp, in 1978. Until that moment, personal papers were kept in the archives, but now it became known that during the divorce process, the mother abandoned her son. At that time he was 15 years old, but Betty Sue wrote:

“The wife hereby acknowledges that the minor child of the parties … John C. Depp II is completely emancipated and independent“.

True, in numerous interviews, the actor painted a different picture. He said he started using drugs at 11 and dropped out of high school at 16 to become a musician. In 1980, Johnny began playing guitar in a group called The Kids, moved to Los Angeles and lived in a car for several months as he was unable to rent an apartment. Only four years later, in 1984, after meeting with Nicolas Cage, he got his first acting role. It was the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Johnny Depp, 1988

Depp’s parents’ divorce papers were discovered by Paul Barresi in his research for the new Discovery + documentary series Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. Barresi says:

“Depp said that since the age of 11, he took all kinds of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and prescription pain relievers, as well as opiates and magic mushrooms. Drug use, he said, was a way to escape family problems. He struggled to arrange concerts for his little-known band and sold ink pens by phone while working part-time. Needless to say, at 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient and far from emancipating. As I understand it, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her the most. There are no court records that he was really recognized as legally independent, that is, an adult before the age specified by law. “

Johnny Depp with his mother Betty Sue, 2004

In 2018, Depp decided to give an interview to Rolling Stone magazine about his mother. This happened two years after her death. “My mom was born in bloody Holler in eastern Kentucky … She’s been on phenobarbital since she was 12“. He also revealed that his father, a civil engineer, was mostly absent, and his mother raised Johnny and his three siblings virtually alone. Depp’s childhood cannot be called happy.

“Yes, sometimes she hit me for nothing, – said Depp. – Sometimes you just could fly an ashtray in your head. It was a ghost house in which no one spoke. I don’t think I have ever thought about people, especially women, other than “I can fix them.”

Johnny Depp with his mother Betty Sue, 1989

He remembered rubbing his mother’s legs after she returned home from her work as a waitress in two shifts. And he bought her a small horse farm in Kentucky with one of his first big payments for acting. “Betty Sue, I idolized her“, – concluded Depp, but”she could be a real bitch on wheels“. He added that he said at her 2016 funeral:

“My mom was possibly the meanest person I’ve ever met in my life.“.

Johnny Depp, 2015

Depp, who recently announced that Hollywood was boycotting him due to an ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, received permission in August to file libel charges against the actress. He can sue in the US court, despite the fact that the UK court found that Johnny beat his wife. The libel case was initiated by Depp in connection with the publication in 2018 of an article in the Washington Post in which Amber described herself as a victim of domestic violence, but did not name Depp directly. Although everyone perfectly understood who the actress had in mind. The case is expected to be heard in court next year.

