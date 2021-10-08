Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva commented on the non-admission of Russian gymnasts to competitions in Israel.

“We love Israel. We have many friends there, moreover, the Israeli school of rhythmic gymnastics is a continuation of the Soviet-Russian school. And in this sense, we can rightfully say that we are one family. However, within the framework of the Olympic cycle and in preparation for the main start at the Olympic Games, all athletes had to be put on an equal footing. This also applies to preliminary competitions, such as the Israeli Grand Prix, “- quotes the words of Kabaeva” Sport-Express “.

In her opinion, if it was impossible for some of the athletes for whatever reasons, including epidemiological restrictions, then the Grand Prix or the Olympic Games would have to be canceled.

“Holding competitions in Israel, where in the absence of Russian athletes, the Israeli gymnast won all five gold medals, looks like a conspiracy and preparation for a pre-organized refereeing at the Olympic Games,” she said.

Kabaeva noted that if it were not for the gross mistake of the Israeli gymnast Lina Ashram at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, everything could have gone unnoticed.

“Apparently, the organizers of this action could not stop the prepared and launched refereeing machine, or simply did not want to. The result is a scandal. What I said is just my guess, ”she said.

Kabaeva expressed the hope that the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation will go to court, which will sort out the details and make the right decision.

“By the way, on July 16-17, when the Grand Prix stage was held in Israel, to which, under the pretext of a difficult situation with coronavirus infection in Russia, our team was not allowed, the situation with the epidemic in Russia was no worse than in some other countries. participants invited to the competition in Israel, ”she summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team was not allowed to compete in Israel due to coronavirus restrictions.