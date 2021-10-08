Keanu Reeves will not appear on John Wick because Hotel Continental has changed concept

The multi-part spin-off of the film series “John Wick”, which has been in development for several years, continues to be a priority for the Starz channel. But during this time, the series managed to change the concept, which excludes the appearance in the plot of a deadly mercenary performed by Keanu Reeves… because “Hotel” Continental “” changed the creative team and retrained for the prequel.

About this portal Deadline said the head of the studio Lionsgate Television Kevin Beggs. As it turned out, the studios involved in the production of the project racked their brains for a long time how to build the plot of the series so that it does not interfere with the narration of the films. As a result, the way out was found in the idea, which was thrown by the guys from the creative team of the series “Wayne”. They suggested moving the events to New York in the 70s and telling about the youth of Winston, the owner of the famous hotel. The series will tell how the protagonist and his accomplices made their way to Continental.

In the film series, the character is played by Ian McShane, and it is possible that he can participate in the project as a storyteller, if such is needed. Beggs also revealed that Continental is being developed as a miniseries and will consist of three 90-minute episodes.

Keanu Reeves will be limited to the role of executive producer.