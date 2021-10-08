Khachaturyants said that Kazartsev was suspended from refereeing until the end of the year

Acting President of the Russian Premier League Ashot Khachaturyants said that Vasily Kazartsev will be removed from judicial activity until the end of the year, and also noted the work of another Russian arbitrator – Sergey Karasev…

“I made a decision to remove him by the end of this year. Then I will think about what to do. Of course, Karasev is an authority for me. It seems to me that not for me, but among the referees too, ”Khachaturyants said on Match TV.

Recall that the CSKA – Krasnodar match was served by a team of referees led by Vladimir Moskalev. Assistant judges – Dmitry Zhvakin, Roman Milyuchenko. Reserve judge – Vladimir Seldyakov. Vasily Kazartsev worked for VAR, Aram Petrosyan helped him.

In that match, CSKA Moscow drew with Krasnodar. The meeting took place at the VEB Arena stadium in Moscow and ended with a score of 0: 0. In stoppage time, the referee did not assign a penalty to CSKA after the ball hit the hand of defender Igor Diveev.