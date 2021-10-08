Khachaturyants voiced his main task as president of the RPL

The acting president of Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Ashot Khachaturyants, in an interview with Georgy Cherdantsev, spoke about his primary tasks in office.

– You are a successful person, you are a businessman. I hope you are fine. Why do you need all this?

– You know, first of all I really love football. I think that all the people who are seriously involved in it, and this is you, journalists, and the main shareholders of clubs, and coaches – they are all united by a passion for this game. This is a unique game, it is the most widespread. But besides passion and love, I think the most important thing is the confidence that I can make football better, make it more attractive.

– That is, you feel some kind of mission of yours, something to improve?

– Yes, the mission is to make, first of all, this entertainment that would attract more people. Make it a business. That is, for money to come to the league, big money. To make the clubs earn more. In order for it to become a business, business loves an understandable environment. That is, there are clear rules, and for this it is necessary to carry out reforms.

