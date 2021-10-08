Kim Kardashian showed touching photos with children from vacation

The star comes to life amid a difficult divorce from Kanye West.





40-year-old Kim Kardashian is now engaged in divorce proceedings with 43-year-old husband Kanye West. According to media reports, they have already divided the property – Kim will remain a house near Los Angeles, and the rapper will live on a ranch in Wyoming. The spouses are currently deciding the issue of custody of the children and want to bring them up together.

Now instadiva, along with children (7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm) went to sea to take a break from heavy personal experiences. Where exactly Kardashian decided to go is unknown.

She posted a photo with the heirs. Only the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye was not included in the picture. “Mom’s life is on vacation”, – signed the touching pictures of the star.

According to insiders, West regularly sees children and spends a sufficient amount of time with them. “She trusts him babies, no matter what happens. He loves them and often sees them. They have a whole army of nannies, so the transition period is easy for everyone, – said the source. – Kim owns the land around the house, but the house was bought by Kanye, they divided the cost of repairs in half. Kim fought for this spot and won. Kanye has a ranch in Wyoming, of course, but he’s working on music in Los Angeles. And Kim is not going to take the kids to and from Wyoming. “