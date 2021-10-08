Kristen Stewart attends the London premiere of “Spencer”

Kristen Stewart

The 65th London Film Festival kicked off yesterday in the capital of Great Britain, where the premiere of the film “Spencer” by Chilean director Pablo Larrain took place. Kristen Stewart, who played the princess Diana in the film, could not miss her either.

In public, she appeared in a long tight gray Chanel dress, decorated with stones, and black sandals.

Kristen happily posed for photographers with her on-screen sons – actors Jack Neelen and Freddie Spray, who played Princes William and Harry, respectively.

The film, which world premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, depicts the events of the royal family over Christmas in 1991. Then its members traditionally gathered at their residence in Sandringham to celebrate Christmas. The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles at that time was already on the verge of collapse, as it became known outside the palace. It was during these days that Lady Dee made the decision to divorce.

Stewart admitted that this role has become special for her. She is so imbued with her heroine that now she cannot stop thinking about Princess Diana.

There was something special about being so absorbed in her during those six months. I felt some kind of elemental energy

– she noted.

Russian viewers will be able to see the film “Spencer” next month – it will be released on November 4.



Jack Neelen, Kristen Stewart and Freddie Spry