Kristen Stewart talks about working on the image of Princess Diana

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana premiered in September 2021 at the Venice Film Festival. Spectators and critics received the picture very warmly and especially noted the outstanding performance of Kristen Stewart. And while the performer of the leading role is predicted to have an Oscar, the actress herself admits that she never managed to fully feel her heroine.

In a recent interview, Stewart said that during filming she regretted her lack of experience of motherhood. The plot of the picture unfolds at a time when Diana was already raising her sons. “This is the part of her role that I have not been able to penetrate,” – said Kristen. The actress believes that as a mother, Diana was truly “untouchable.” “She was becoming like a wild animal that you dare not molest,” added the “Twilight” star.

Diana’s sons also appear in the film. Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 years old respectively when their mother died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. At the director’s insistence, Kristen Stewart spent a lot of time with the actors playing the roles of her children: Jack Nielsen and Freddie Spray. Stephen Knight wanted a special close bond between them that could be transferred to the screen.