Kucherov, Vasilevsky and Ovechkin joined the Russian national ice hockey team for the 2022 Olympic Games

The first chance in the careers of the Tampa hockey players and the last hope of the captain of “Washington”?

Last month, all participating countries were asked to announce the three players who will definitely compete in the 2022 Olympics. The first choice was made by the Ice Hockey Federation of Canada, and then the national committees of Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and the USA named their troikas. These lists include NHL superstars such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Victor Hedman, Sebastian Aho, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnyak and Patrick kane…





Russia named the first hockey players for the Olympics! Star Company Gathers in Beijing, LIVE

Finally, today, October 8, three hockey players were officially introduced, who will play in the capital of China for the Russian national team. These players were the Tampa Bay Lightning goalkeeper. Andrey Vasilevsky, his teammate striker Nikita Kucherovand also the captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin… By and large, the choice of FHR revolved around a single candidate.

Initially, it was pretty obvious to everyone that Vasilevsky and Ovechkin would be in the top three. The 27-year-old lightning goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper of recent years in world hockey, and the 36-year-old striker of the capital’s will almost certainly be chosen as the captain of the Russian national team at the Olympic tournament. Not including Ovechkin in this top three would be extremely wrong in relation to the symbol of Russian hockey of the XXI century. The last was chosen 28-year-old Kucherov, who became the top scorer of the last two NHL playoffs, while the top scorer of the past regular season among Russian players Artemy Panarin stayed below the top 3.





55 best. What should be the expanded composition of the Russian national team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing?

By October 15, the expanded squads of all participants in the upcoming Olympic tournament will be announced, and the final applications will be announced in January 2022. In the meantime, let us dwell in more detail on this choice of our national federation.

Nikita Kucherov, 28 years old

By the age of 28, Kucherov had achieved absolute recognition at the level of the National Hockey League. During the last two playoffs, the Russian forward was recognized as the top scorer in the Stanley Cup, becoming one of the main creators of the championship campaigns of the “lightning”. In 2019, Kucherov also won two of the most prestigious individual NHL awards – the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Eward. Last season, in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy, Kucherov took second place after his teammate Vasilevsky.

At the same time, Nikita’s international experience at the adult level is currently limited to participation in only two World Championships and the 2016 World Cup. In all three tournaments, Kucherov became one of the best players in the Russian national team, but he still failed to reach the highest medals in the Russian national team. At the World Cup, the Russian team stumbled at the semi-final stage. The same thing happened with the Russians at the 2017 World Cup and 2019 World Cup. As a result, Nikita’s collection of international awards currently includes only two bronze medals at the World Championships.

Andrey Vasilevsky, 27 years old

Kucherov’s Tampa partner also never defended the gates of the Russian national team at the Olympic Games. In 2014 Andrey became the world champion as a backup Sergey Bobrovsky… Two years later, Vasilevsky played the same role at the World Cup in Canada, without appearing on the ice in a single match. A few months later, Vasilevsky, already in the status of the main goalkeeper, brought the Russian national team to the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup, where our team lost to the Canadian national team. In 2019, Andrei suffered the only defeat at the World Championship, which fell in the semifinals with the Finnish team (0: 1).

Many experts and journalists agree, calling Andrey the best goalkeeper in the world. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has long proved his status at the NHL level, having led Tampa to victory in the Stanley Cup twice in a row. In Beijing, Vasilevsky is due to play in his first Olympic Games in his career. It is in the successful game of the goalkeeper that the Russians’ main chance at the Olympics lies.





Wasilevsky cooler than Canadians? The best goalkeepers we can see at the Olympics

Alexander Ovechkin, 36 years old

Unlike the Tampa players, who will debut in Beijing at the Olympics, the 36-year-old Capitals striker will be visiting the capital of China for the fourth Olympic voyage in his career. The pupil of the Moscow Dynamo made his debut at the main hockey tournament 15 years ago in the Olympic Turin. In Italy, Alexander played eight matches, having scored five goals, the main of which was in the 2006 OI quarterfinals. And I am absolutely convinced that Ovechkin’s goal against Martin Brodeur at the very beginning of the third period of the match with Canada still remains in the memory of every hockey fan.

Video

Four years later, Alexander went to Vancouver as an assistant to the captain of the national team. Ovechkin was in the same status at the home Olympics in Sochi. In Canada, the Russian played 4 matches, gaining 4 (2 + 2) points, and in Russia in 5 meetings he limited himself to only 2 (1 + 1) effective actions. It is unlikely that anyone will be surprised if health will allow Alexander to make his way to the Russian national team in 2026, but now Ovechkin realizes that in Beijing he will have, perhaps, the last chance to get an Olympic medal.





Shipachev is the ideal center for Ovechkin at the Olympics. Leaving Vadim without the Games is impossible

“I am very happy. I am honored to participate in the Olympic Games, represent my country, play against the best players in the world and try to win the gold medal. Everyone has the same chance now. I hope we can make history, so we’ll see. How important is Olympic gold versus the Stanley Cup? It is obvious that it is in the same row. It looks like this is my last chance to play at the Olympics, which means we need to work, we need to win through tactics, physical fitness, and so on, “Ovechkin said in September 2021.

PS The Olympic Games will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing (China). The Russian national team at the preliminary stage will play in Group B with teams from Switzerland, Denmark and the Czech Republic.