Kuzyaev became the captain of the Russian national team in the match with Slovakia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup will be held in Kazan and will begin at 21:45 Moscow time

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Zenit midfielder Daler Kuzyaev will captain the Russian national football team in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Slovakia. About it informs press service of the national team.

The meeting will take place on October 8 in Kazan at the Ak Bars Arena stadium, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time.

The complete starting lineup is as follows: Matvey Safonov, Sergey Terekhov, Georgy Dzhikia, Igor Diveev, Alexey Sutormin, Dmitry Barinov, Kuzyaev, Alexander Erokhin, Arsen Zakharyan, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Fedor Smolov.

The 28-year-old Kuzyaev will play the 41st match for the national team, with two goals on his account. 22-year-old Safonov played three matches for the Russian national team, he first got into the squad after Euro 2020.

In September, the players of the national team decidedthat in the near future there will be no captain in the national team, this question will be open before each new match.

In the game with the Croats on September 1 (0: 0), the captain was Georgy Jikia, with the Cyprus team (2: 0) on September 4 – Dmitry Barinov, with Malta (2: 0) on September 7 – Fyodor Smolov.

Since 2018, Artem Dzyuba has been the team captain. Together with Alexander Kerzhakov, he is one of the two top scorers in its history (30 goals). For the September matches, Dziuba did not receive a call to the national team, for the October matches, the striker refused the call, citing poor form.