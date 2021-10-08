Kylie Jenner presented a line of cosmetics in the style of “Nightmare on Elm Street” (video)

It will be possible to buy a “nightmarish” collection of cosmetics with a Freddy Krugger profile on the packaging starting from October 12th.

On the eve of Halloween, 24-year-old American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner announced a new line of cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics Halloween Edition 2021, inspired by the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and the main character of the horror, killer maniac Freddy Krueger.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

In the promo video, Kylie appeared completely naked in front of the audience, smearing a liquid on her body that imitates blood. The connection with Kruger was emphasized by a deliberately long manicure, which Miss Jenner had never noticed before.

The video was most likely filmed before Kylie’s second pregnancy or in the early stages, since the model’s forms on the record are slender and without the slightest hint of an interesting position.

In the video, Kylie poses completely naked [+–]

Kylie Cosmetics Halloween Edition 2021 includes two eye shadow palettes dominated by cherry and deep reds, blush, blood red liquid lipsticks, and false eyelashes.

“Bloody” decor is present on all cosmetics from the new line [+–]

Each package is made in the form of a videotape, splattered with blood, and inside it are themed boxes. The collection will go on sale on October 12th.

The set of cosmetics includes shadows, liquid lipsticks, powder and false eyelashes [+–]

On the video, Kylie’s relatives reacted. Kris Jenner called her daughter “Halloween queen” in the comments, and sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: “My creepy queen !!!!!”.

Earlier we wrote that Kylie, during one of her appearances, copied the image of Sharon Stone from the movie “Basic Instinct”.