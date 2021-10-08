lack of breakfast and early dinner

The actress strictly adheres to the diet.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of high-calorie meals. She would love to eat fries and pasta. But to keep herself in shape, the actress allows herself to eat them only occasionally.

The Hollywood star rinses her mouth with coconut oil in the morning. To do this, she uses only one tablespoon of the product. The actress believes that taking Ayurveda helps to kill all bacteria.

Then Gwyneth Paltrow drinks two glasses of water with vitamins and a smoothie. The actress resorts to a hearty breakfast, for example, an egg sandwich, only if she feels a hangover in the morning. The actress does not hide: after a tiring day at work, she is not averse to missing a glass of whiskey with ice or a martini with vodka.

Gwyneth Paltrow dines with a salad, which must be supplemented with protein, or a turkey burger: the actress replaces the rolls with lettuce leaves.

The actress also doesn’t mind snacks. She prefers nuts or salty and crunchy snacks (like pretzels) with green tea.

Paltrow’s last meal is no later than 6:00 pm-6:30pm. Otherwise, due to too late dinner, it is difficult for her to fall asleep, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

