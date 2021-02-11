Leonardo DiCaprio Decorated His Beach House In Titanic Style

The actor filled the $ 1.6 million mansion with the merch of the legendary movie.

Since the release of Titanic in 1997, Leonardo DiCaprio has become an internationally famous (and certainly highly paid) actor. And he seems to have spent his filming fee to pay tribute to the legendary film.

Designer Megan Weaver, who worked with DiCaprio in the 90s, recently revealed that she once happened to stay at the actor’s beach house in Malibu. And it turned out that his entire mansion – from bathrooms to bedrooms – was equipped with Titanic merchandise.

“When I worked for Leo, his mom was so sweet that she let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for the weekend. I then met at a distance with a Canadian, and he came to see, – said Weaver. – I didn’t tell him where we were going, and suddenly we go into this beach house, and everything around turns out to be a solid “Titanic”. Titanic towels, Titanic posters – Titanic everywhere. So my boyfriend looked at me and asked, “Is this Leo’s house?” And I thought, “Yeah, this is Leo’s house.” It was pretty amazing. “

The designer went on to explain that she did not blame DiCaprio for the design choices. She clarified that the Malibu property was not his main home (Forbes clarifies that DiCaprio bought the three-bedroom home in 1998 for $ 1.6 million), and she suspects that the tribute to Jack Dawson was kindly paid by Irmeline Indenbirken, mother Leo.











