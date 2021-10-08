Lewis Hamilton Tomorrow I need to win pole

Lewis Hamilton topped the protocols for both Friday’s training sessions in Turkey and hopes to repeat that result in qualifying to minimize losses due to motor replacement penalties.

Lewis Hamilton (1st): “The conditions on the track have changed a lot compared to last year. Then there was a completely new coating, oils were released, and now it has probably been cleaned. I didn’t know what to expect from Friday’s training, but the grip was much higher than last year. This is amazing. Piloting has become much more interesting – just like before.

We had great settings right from the start. We were very fast in the first session, and then we adjusted something, because the state of the track changed, and in the second session the feeling of the car was completely different. Everything is fine. It’s hard for me to judge whether everything was as good as in the first session, but we learned a lot.

The behavior of the car suits me perfectly. I don’t know how much it can be improved, but the team always manages to find something in the evening. I think that we will add more today and tomorrow. Hopefully without rain. And on Sunday I will have a lot of work. Either way, I’ll focus on how to get the most out of the car.

I did not notice much wear on the rubber: on a long series of laps, the tires behaved well and worked stably. But on this track there is a rather high load on the tires. If on Sunday there is no rain, I guess there will be more than one pit stop in the race. But all the more interesting.

Tomorrow I need to win pole position to keep my losses to a minimum. I have to understand the behavior of the machine in order to work effectively on a long series of laps. We will try to find the right balance. Perhaps the situation is not very different from any other weekend.

It will be difficult to overtake Ferrari, however, McLaren and Alpine are also very fast. Apparently, they are progressing steadily over the course of the season. I don’t know how they do it, whether they are preparing new items. I don’t pay attention to it. But it’s good to see them getting stronger and I hope they’ll be fast next season. “

Valtteri Bottas (3rd): “Today the speeds are much higher than last year – perhaps in the first training session we were faster by more than 10 seconds. Now the grip is normal here – one might even say that here it is one of the highest on the calendar. It’s much more interesting to pilot the car this way.

Thanks to this, we took a completely different approach to the settings, and as the day went on, we had to adjust a lot, in particular the mechanical balance. Last year, due to low grip, the car suffered from understeer, and now we can act more aggressively. We also had to adjust the downforce. I like it.

These changes did not affect the program of work on the track so much – unless they changed the order of use of tires. Otherwise, we have completed everything that we planned. At least the day went by without problems, no red flags. We did a lot of laps, so everything is fine. In the second workout, the sensations were good. No major car problems.

Apparently, this track is great for Ferrari, but it seems to me that Red Bull Racing will also add. We must be fast too. I think the results will be very solid. But we will have a successful weekend. “