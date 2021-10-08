List of the best films with Johnny Depp

One of the most scandalous news of 2020 was the dismissal of Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. After losing a libel suit (Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, accused him of domestic violence), Johnny quickly became persona non grata in Hollywood and was forced to abandon his contract with Warner Bros. It is possible that, due to the scandalous story with his ex-wife, Depp will be out of work for some time, however, in his almost forty-year career, he has already played so many vivid roles that many of his colleagues never dreamed of. We suggest recalling 11 works of the actor in films of various genres.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

The film by Wes Craven, the first part of the cult slasher series of the same name. The plot revolves around a group of teenagers who are pursued in dreams by Freddy Krueger, a man with burnt skin and blades on his arm. Once the parents of these teenagers perpetrated a cruel reprisal against him, and now he is taking revenge. For Depp, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” became a debut in a big movie, he played the boyfriend of the main character Nancy (Heather Langenkamp). Depp’s hero is remembered not only for his babyface (at the time of filming, Depp was 21 years old), but also for his impressive final scene. By the way, in this scene he himself performed the stunts. The film was successful at the box office, and the franchise became a horror classic.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Burton-Depp duo managed to win world love. The collaboration between the then little-known actor Depp, who recently gave up his dream of becoming a rock star, and the maestro of gothic visuals Tim Burton with the film “Edward Scissorhands”, which was released in 1990, began. At the same time, Depp played for the first time with Winona Ryder – their union will not last long, but will leave behind a bright mark. The plot in a new way tells the story of the monster Frankenstein: Edward is a kind of cyborg. The scientist who created it did not have time to finish the hero’s hands, so instead of them he has a strange-looking blade. Edward finds himself in an ordinary American town, where he meets the heroine Ryder named Kim. It is impossible not to sympathize with the misadventures of the hero, and his appearance, reminiscent of a steampunk fantasy on the theme of the sad Gothic Pierrot, is one of the most recognizable images of Depp.

“Arizona Dream” (1993)

The famous Serbian director Emir Kusturica reflects on the unattainability of a dream in his surrealistic film, breaking the traditional genre and plot frames. All the heroes of this absurd little world in the Arizona outback dream of something obviously impossible. Axel – Depp’s character – is surrounded by people who do things that defy normal logic. The heroine Lily Taylor dreams of becoming a turtle, and her stepmother Helen (Faye Dunaway) wants to assemble an airplane and fly to New Guinea. In his first English-language film, Kusturica brings a European look to the American cinema tradition, playing on the same “American Dream”, which is perhaps as surreal as everything in the film.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)

The drama directed by Lasse Hallström tells the story of a family from a small American town. Depp plays the eldest son named Gilbert, who is responsible for taking care of his mentally retarded and physically unhealthy brother Arnie (the brilliant role of the very young Leonardo DiCaprio), as well as his sisters and mother. The suffocating monotony of Gilbert’s life is diluted by a girl named Becky (Juliet Lewis), who is delayed in town due to a breakdown of her trailer. The film tells about the desire for freedom, about the choice between duty and feeling. The role of Gilbert Grape is considered one of the best in Depp’s career.

Ed Wood (1994)

Another film that is the fruit of the collaboration between Burton and Depp. Shot in black and white, Ed Wood tells the semi-biographical story of the real-life “worst director of all time” Edward Davis Wood, Jr. Edward Wood, an eccentric cinematographer with a penchant for dressing up in women’s clothes, was unable to find success in his lifetime. The rethinking of his legacy came much later, and Burton’s film, based on the biographical book A Nightmare of Ecstasy, is an outstanding example of this rethinking. Reproducing facts from Wood’s life, Burton copied his directorial: thus, the film became a parody of a low-budget bi-movie with cheap props and absurd plot twists. Depp’s game organically complements the tragicomedy on the screen. Depp was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Dead Man (1995)

Perhaps the most unusual film in Depp’s career. Filmed by Jim Jarmusch, a contemporary classic of auteur cinema, Dead Man breaks the usual genre boundaries of a western, travel movie, or even a parable. Depp’s hero, an accountant with a telling name William Blake, goes to the grotesque city of Machines, where he finds himself in a series of terrifying, surreal and simply strange events. When Blake is accused of murder, he flees pursuit and meets an Indian hermit named Nobody (Gary Farmer). Together with Nobody (who takes Blake for his namesake – the English poet and artist of the era of romanticism William Blake), the hero sets off on a journey through the Wild West. But don’t be fooled by the motives of a western or road movie: a trip to the Spirit World is not what it seems.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Michael Newell’s crime drama is based on true events. Depp plays FBI agent Joseph Pistone, who infiltrates the mafia under the name Donnie Brasco. The Lefty gangster that Brasco has to deal with is played by Al Pacino, world renowned for his roles in the Mafia films directed by Coppola and De Palma. The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998)

Terry Gilliam’s cult film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Hunter S. Thompson, thanks to which, by the way, the term “gonzo journalism” has spread. The film is set in the 1970s: Depp’s hero, a journalist, together with his lawyer friend, Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro), travels to Las Vegas to write an article about the famous motorcycle race. On the way, the heroes take drugs, and the path becomes a real trip, where hallucinations are combined with reality. The heroes change hotels, editorial tasks, types of drugs, but the road does not end, nor does the trip end. Gilliam conveys the feelings of the characters through non-linear storytelling and visual effects, and the music of psychedelic classics 1960s and 1970s gives the film the desired flavor.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The first part of a successful adventure series inspired by one of the attractions of Disneyland. Gore Verbinski, director of the first three films in the franchise, created a fantasy world full of pirates, skeletons and sea monsters. The heroes of Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom were responsible for the romantic line, but it was Depp’s game, who presented the viewer with an eccentric “new type of pirate”, that became the hallmark of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“Fairyland” (2004)

A film by Mark Forster about the writer who created the story of Peter Pan. In the original, the picture is called “In Search of Neverland”, and this title conveys its plot well. Depp plays the hapless playwright James Barry. One day, Barry meets Sylvia (Kate Winslet), a mother of four. Barry grows closer to Sylvia’s family, and her children inspire him for a new play about a boy who has decided never to grow up. The subtle psychologism of the film, the difficult events that befell the characters, and the hopeful ending make The Magic Land worthy of watching. The film won an Oscar for Best Music.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

If Tim Burton isn’t enough for you, Alice in Wonderland is a must-see. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, the film differs in many ways from the original and offers a modern interpretation of an old tale. Nineteen-year-old girl Alice (Mia Wasikowska) escapes from her own engagement. The girl enters the fantastic Wonderland along the rabbit hole. Everyone here knows about her – it turns out that Alice was here as a child, but having matured, she forgot about it. Alice will have to get involved in a political struggle and defeat a real dragon, and everything will end, as it happens in a fairy tale, well: the heroine will be helped by the Mad Hatter, who was brilliantly played by Johnny Depp.