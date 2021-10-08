Majority and minority goals brought Traktor a victory over Cupid: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The game day began in Khabarovsk, where Amur’s three-match winning streak was interrupted in a meeting with Traktor.

0 – 2

45 saves Villa

Amur Khabarovsk 0 – 2 0: 10: 00: 1 10/07/2021 Tractor Chelyabinsk 11.Sedlak Lukas 17 ‘ 17:28 In the minority 88. Tertishny Nikita 45 ‘ 45:33 Most

In the last three meetings, the Khabarovsk team won three victories (all – outside of regular time), thanks to which they came close to the playoff zone. Chelyabinsk residents, before the trip to the Far East, won twice in a row, and continue to confidently keep in the leading group of the East. So make some global changes to the lineups of their teams Mikhail Kravetsnor at Anvara Gatiyatulina there was no particular reason. Compared to previous matches in Amur, the third pair of defenders was Dominic Machin with Ruslan Pedan; in the first pair of “Tractors” Roman Manukhov replaced Lawrence Piluth, and in the fourth link came the 18-year-old Mikhail Goryunov-Rolgizer…

Already in the second minute, the hosts got a numerical advantage, which they did not take advantage of. As well as the next three. Moreover, in the fourth drawing of the majority they also missed. Counterattack on the move in execution Lukasha Sedlak and Tomas Geeky unsuccessful thanks to Evgeny Alikin, but Chelyabinsk, instead of leaving for a shift, continued the offensive together against six of the Far East, including the goalkeeper, and as a result, Sedlak, skillfully freed from custody, opened the scoring. After that Nick Bailen earned a big plus disciplinary penalty until the end of the match, and the rivals left for the break with the score 1: 0 in favor of Traktor, and the ratio of penalty minutes was 33-0.

Anvar Gatiyatulin, head coach of Traktor:

– We had to play a lot in the minority, and it left an imprint. Nevertheless, they slowly rebuilt, acted well in the minority, leveled the game. After Bailen was sent off, we changed our formation and started playing three pairs. There were no difficulties. More difficulties were in the fact that someone played more, someone less, getting out of the rhythm of the game. The guys are great. Due to the shifts, we gained a game rhythm and brought the match to victory. Lawrence Piluth has minor damage. We decided to leave him at home to heal the damage and prepare for a home streak.

Khabarovsk responded to this with two deletions in the second period, which also remained unfulfilled. As well as the sixth removal at Traktor, which took place already at the beginning of the third segment. Eight seconds before the end of its implementation, the owners got carried away and violated the numerical strength, and now the Chelyabinsk residents have already taken advantage of this. After a series of ricochets, the puck turned out to be ownerless for a second on the Amur penny, and Nikita Tertyshny managed to push it through the ribbon.

Alikin’s replacement for the sixth field player two and a half minutes before the siren did not lead to anything.

Mikhail Kravets, head coach of Amur:

– Today we played with a very good team, for us it was a test, an exam of what we can. I think that the guys played, as in Minsk, one of the best matches in movement, wrestling, work, and the number of shots. In all respects, we have practically won. Except for the heads, which is the most important thing. Unfortunately, playing so many power plays and not scoring a single goal is a problem. We need to train it. We are not happy with the result today, but we are happy with the team’s performance.

Three stars

Roman Will

Saved 45 shots.

Lukasz Sedlak

In the minority, he played the episode to the end, having thrown a beautiful and important puck; he acted no less brightly in other situations.

Albert Yarullin

Gave two assists, blocked three shots, and inflicted the same amount himself.