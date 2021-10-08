Matt Damon confirmed for Thor 4: Love and Thunder

It would not be an exaggeration to say that “Thor: Love and Thunder“Is one of the biggest upcoming MCU movies, and of course for good reason.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the first character in the franchise to get a solo adventure, and for this reason his beloved Jane Foster returns to the ranks, who herself will get the character’s mantle, as she becomes the Mighty Thor. We’ll also see the full Guardians of the Galaxy and New Asgard’s representatives – Valkyrie, Korg and Miek.

In turn, fellow starring actor Matt Damon recently spoke to Sirius XM when he spoke about his role in “Love and thunder“And revealed that it would be something similar to what we saw in”Ragnaröke“, But in a slightly improved form.

I don’t know if this is a secret or not, although everyone knows about it. I’m filming there. The paparazzi spotted us, took a photo of what we were doing. Luke Hemsworth and I are repeating our last cameos. We had a good time, Taika Waititi made us come back to repeat this joke and improve it a little.

Despite the lack of any details, it is good to hear that Matt Damon will indeed appear in “Tore: Love and Thunder”, And wondering how his character fits into the narrative. It is worth recalling that in “Thor: RagnarokDamon played Loki in the theatrical production, and given Taiki Waititi’s comedic experience, chances are that the scene in Part 4 will be much more impressive than in Part 4.

Premiere of the tapeThor: Love and Thunder»Is scheduled for May 5, 2022.