Matt Damon is 51! The most interesting and funny facts from the life of a Hollywood actor

He is 51 years old today, and he remains one of the most attractive and charming men in Hollywood! Yes, today we will talk about the birthday boy Matt Damon.

The rest of the article will focus on the Hollywood actor Matt Damon. Perhaps you will read facts from the life of a celebrity that you did not even know about.

Matt Page Damon was born in Massachusetts, namely in the city of Cambridge. His parents were the most ordinary civil servants: his father worked in the tax office, and his mother taught elementary school children at a local school. Matt’s older brother Kyle chose his profession by vocation, and is currently working as a sculptor.

Matt’s parents decided to divorce when the boy was only three years old. From that moment he lived with his brother and mother, and saw his father only occasionally on weekends.

Few people know, but at the age of 7, the future actor began to live next door to Ben Affleck. The boys spent hours together on the street, as a result they became best friends, they remain to this day. By the way, Ben and Matt are also distant relatives to each other.

At the age of 16, a celebrity professionally became interested in basketball, he dreamed of building a career as an athlete, but his father prevented him from doing so. The man believed that a basketball career was a frivolous and stupid hobby, so he sent Matt to study as a financier.

After Damon graduated from high school, he went to Harvard! One of the most prestigious higher educational institutions opened its doors for the boy. Matt studied well, but immediately in his freshman year he decided to take acting classes, which were held in the evenings. Already at the end of the third year, the guy realized that he wanted to be an actor, this is his vocation. Parents did not support their son in this idea, but they did not dissuade him either. They told Matt that he could become an actor, but he had to achieve everything himself. Therefore, the future actor paid for his move to New York on his own.

Matt went to the big city with his friend Ben. They started going to auditions, starring in commercials, but Damon did not get good roles, so he did not have career advancement, as well as money to exist in New York.

Both guys decided to go the other way, write their first joint script. The first work was called “Good Will Hunting”, which immediately brought success to the guys. A film was shot for their project, which brought popularity to the actors. On the shooting of the picture, 9 million dollars were spent, and at the box office it received 225 million! It was a real success for Damon and Affleck. By the way, “Good Will Hunting” also won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

From that moment on, everyone started talking about two young and promising actors and screenwriters. Matt has starred in a number of successful films, where he was able to reveal his talent as an actor.

For the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” Matt took piano lessons and at the same time lost weight. The actor began to play the role only when he threw off 14 kilograms.

By the age of 40, the celebrity had everything: public recognition, popularity, the desire of directors to work with him, financial stability and attention from the weaker sex.

Journalists began to hunt for the actor’s personal life, and he, in turn, always gave a lot of reasons, because he loved the company of beautiful women. The first on his list was Winona Ryder, with whom he even began to live together, but it did not come to the wedding. According to rumors, Winona was insanely jealous of her chosen one for Penelope Cruz, so she broke off her relationship with Matt.

In 2003, Damon met Luciana Barroso, who became his first and only wife. Many were in a big misunderstanding, how could Luciana get the attention and heart of a handsome actor? The woman worked at that time as a bartender in a bar, and also never had an attractive appearance. Apparently, Matt was able to see in it that other people did not see.

At the moment, Matt Damon remains one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, an exemplary husband and father. The most recent large-scale film with his participation is “The Martian”.