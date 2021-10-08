Max Verstappen: We’re not fast enough

Max Verstappen showed fifth time in the second training session of the Turkish Grand Prix, more than six-tenths behind leader Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull Racing driver noted that a lot of work awaits the team in the evening, as the car does not have enough speed.

Max’s teammate Sergio Perez finished training with the fourth result.

Sergio Perez (4th): “The high level of grip on the asphalt was a pleasant surprise. This time he is as he should be. However, difficulties remain, since the grip is not the same throughout the circle. At the entrance to some corners, the level is lower than at the exit.

The trainings turned out to be quite difficult. Mercedes drivers are very fast, but we will work in the evening and, I hope, tomorrow we will play a few tenths and will be able to compete in the forefront.

When choosing settings, you cannot place bets on qualifications only. It is necessary to find a compromise in order to maintain high speed over a long distance, because overtaking here is quite easy. I expect that in the race some teams will not be as fast as they are today. “

Max Verstappen (5th): “The workout didn’t go well, but we tested several solutions. In the evening, we will evaluate the collected data and work on making the car better. We’re not fast enough today.

Now I don’t know what positions we can compete for in qualifying. Hopefully we can add, as we are not looking our best at this time. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.

Lewis penalty? I prefer to think about my tasks. As I said, we didn’t look very good today, but I hope we will improve tomorrow. ”